Danny DeVito Joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Jumanji’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Following the news that Awkwafina is joining the returning ensemble, Sony Pictures has now tapped Danny DeVito to join the cast of the sequel to its hit “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

DeVito will join returning cast members Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, with Jake Kasdan coming back as director.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” was a smash hit, hauling $962 million worldwide. It followed a group of four teens transported into the world of Jumanji, where they turn into their adult avatars. The setting is now a video game instead of a board game, on which the book and original 1995 film, starring Robin Williams, were focused.

The plot and DeVito’s character details are being kept under wraps.

“The magic of ‘Jumanji’ is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas. Dwanta Claus loves everyone,” Johnson said.

Kasdan, Scott Rosenberg, and Jeff Pinkner penned the script. Matt Tolmach is producing the pic along with Johnson’s Seven Bucks banner and Kasdan.

DeVito is staying busy in his fifth decade in showbiz, continuing to appear in his long-running FX show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which went into its 13th season this past September. On the film side, DeVito has two Disney movies bowing in 2019, starting with Tim Burton’s live-action “Dumbo,” where DeVito will play the ringmaster Max Medici. He will follow that up with “The One and Only Ivan,” also for Disney.

He is repped by CAA.

