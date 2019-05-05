×

Danny Boyle’s ‘Yesterday’ World Premiere Closes Out ‘Crucial’ Tribeca Film Festival

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Danny Boyle, Himesh Jitendra Patel, Daniel Pemberton. Director Danny Boyle, from left, actor Himesh Jitendra Patel and composer Daniel Pemberton attend the screening for "Yesterday" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, in New York2019 Tribeca Film Festival -"Yesterday" Screening, New York, USA - 04 May 2019
CREDIT: Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/S

Tribeca Film Festival’s 2019 edition closed out Saturday night with the world premiere of Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated “Yesterday.”

The Oscar winning director spoke to Variety about the “great honor” of having his work highlighted among hundreds of films that played over the past two weeks.

“Film festivals are crucial, more and more crucial, especially as television grows in importance,” he stated, as the audience packed into the sold-out Stella Artois Theatre. “The singular vision that a film says, that is one event, one event in time for you to experience…Tribeca is really crucial to that, to hearing new voices.”

Inside the venue, Tribeca Film Festival co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal took the stage to welcome attendees. The audience roared with laughter as the legendary New York actor opened up by saying, “When I heard that the film is about a world that wakes up and has never heard of the Beatles — it made me sad to think about it. It gave me another idea for a film. One where the world wakes up and no one has ever heard of Trump. That would be a film that would make us all very happy.”

Related

After the film played, audience members including Josh Lucas, Piper Perabo and Zachary Quinto gave Boyle’s love letter to the world’s most famous band a two-minute standing ovation. The flick’s leading man, Himesh Patel, then took the stage to sing a compilation of the Beatles’ hits to the thrilled group, who swayed their heads gently to the music.

The after-party at iconic Palm Restaurant saw the likes of Saoirse Ronan and friends toasting Boyle on his successful moment.

Boyle likened TIFF’s celebration of filmmakers to the way the world remembers the Beatles — it would be hard to envision one without the other.

“It’s impossible to imagine it actually…They changed the world really,” he said. “They were the first really to say, we want to concentrate on love and pleasure and music…we want to celebrate humanity. And they do that in a wonderful way.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Danny Boyle, Himesh Jitendra Patel, Daniel

    Danny Boyle’s 'Yesterday' World Premiere Closes Out ‘Crucial’ Tribeca Film Festival

    Tribeca Film Festival’s 2019 edition closed out Saturday night with the world premiere of Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated “Yesterday.” The Oscar winning director spoke to Variety about the “great honor” of having his work highlighted among hundreds of films that played over the past two weeks. “Film festivals are crucial, more and more crucial, especially [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Becomes Second-Biggest Movie Ever Internationally

    “Avengers: Endgame” is now the second-biggest movie of all time at the international box office. This weekend, Marvel’s latest juggernaut amassed another $282 million from 55 foreign markets, taking it to $1.569 billion in ticket sales overseas. That puts “Endgame” ahead of “Titanic” ($1.528 billion), and behind only “Avatar” ($2.028 billion) at the international box [...]

  • XY Chelsea

    Tribeca Film Review: 'XY Chelsea'

    With the imprecisely assembled “XY Chelsea,” multimedia artist-cum-filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins makes a bold yet mostly fruitless attempt to tell the infamous whistleblower Chelsea Manning’s remarkable story. While it’s hardly Hawkins’ error that his documentary feels unfinished — the self-defined activist’s dramatic saga is still unfolding as we speak — you can’t help but feel [...]

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Assembles Second-Biggest Second Weekend Ever

    Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” continues its unprecedented box office run, assembling another $145 million at the domestic box office during its second weekend in theaters. “Avengers: Endgame” now stands as the second-biggest movie of all time with $2.188 billion worldwide. The Marvel juggernaut became the fastest film to gross $2 billion globally, reach that benchmark in [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Crushes $2 Billion Milestone in Record Time

    Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” has officially surpassed the $2 billion mark in its second weekend in theaters, obliterating the record for the fastest film to reach that milestone. “Avengers: Endgame” is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time with $2.188 billion globally, passing “Titanic” in just 11 days. It took “Avatar,” the previous record-holder for [...]

  • FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 21April 26th

    ‘Still Human,’ Banned Actor Anthony Wong Win Udine Festival Prizes

    Hong Kong drama “Still Human” picked up top prizes at the 21st Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy at midnight on Sunday. It was a favorite of both critics and audience. However, the film’s lead actor Anthony Wong, who was also the recipient of the festival’s Golden Mulberry award for outstanding achievement and winner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad