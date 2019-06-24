×
Danny Boyle-Produced ‘Creation Stories’ Adds Jason Isaacs, Steven Berkoff

Ewen Bremner as Alan McGee in Creation Stories
CREDIT: Burning Wheel Productions

Jason Isaacs, Steven Berkoff and a host of other new names have signed on for “Creation Stories,” the film being exec-produced by Danny Boyle about Creation Records co-founder Alan McGee. The producers also unveiled the first shots of Ewen Bremner (“Trainspotting”) as the music mogul.

Production is underway on the Irvine Welsh-penned project, with “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels” star Nick Moran (“Telstar: The Story of Joe Meek”) helming. Well-known British actors and comics including Ed Byrne, Paul Kaye, Thomas Turgoose, Rufus Jones, Perry Benson and Mel Raido appear in the film.

The new names join the previously announced Suki Waterhouse (“Love, Rosie”) and Bremner in the feature. Leo Flanagan (“Hanna”) will play a younger version of the label boss, in his feature film debut.

Welsh adapted McGee’s autobiography, “Creation Stories – Riots, Raves and Running a Record Label,” for the screen with his writing partner, Dean Cavanagh.

The movie will recount McGee leaving school at 16, setting up the Living Room club in London, managing the Jesus and Mary Chain, and then co-founding Creation in his early 20s.

It will tell the story of McGee and his work with bands including My Bloody Valentine, Ride and Primal Scream before his drug-induced breakdown, and then his climb back to sobriety, and role in the emergence of Oasis.

The film was financed by Phil Hunt and Compton Ross at Head Gear Films, alongside Sony Music. Metro International Entertainment is executive producing and handling worldwide sales.

