Danny Aiello: Spike Lee, Mia Farrow, Cher and More Remember ‘Do the Right Thing’ Actor

Following the news that character actor Danny Aiello died on Thursday night, friends and peers of the “Moonstruck” actor shared their remembrances via social media. Aiello — whose body of work included Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” “The Godfather Part II” and Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” music video — was 86.

Aiello’s Academy Award-nominated performance as Salvatore “Sal” Frangione in Lee’s 1989 classic was most frequently mentioned; Lee himself led the litany of tributes to the accomplished actor on Instagram.

“We Made Cinema History Together With ‘DO THE RIGHT THING.’ May You Rest In PARADISE,” the caption reads.

Cher took to Twitter to share her condolences, saying that making “Moonstruck” with Aiello was one of the happiest times of her life.

Goodbye Dear #DannyAiello 💔

Danny was a Great Actor, But a

Genius Comedic Actor.We Laughed so much. Making #Moonstruck ..It was one of the happiest times in my life,& He Was apart of that Happy time.

Goodbye #JohnnyCammareri

💋Loretta — Cher (@cher) December 13, 2019

Mia Farrow — who worked with Aiello on “The Purple Rose of Cairo” — sent condolences and love to his family.

So very sad to hear that Danny Aiello has died. He was a superb actor and a lovely person. It was a joy and an honor to work with him (in Broadway Danny Rose) Condolences and love to his family https://t.co/NSeGCes6sy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 13, 2019

“Russian Doll” actor Natasha Lyonne shared her love for “Jacob’s Ladder.”

Popular on Variety

#JacobsLadder is a devastating total ten. Whenever I hear the word “chiropractor”, I still automatically picture Danny Aiello. https://t.co/N4YU3DLxAY — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) October 12, 2018

“Atypical” actor Michael Rapaport shared a sweet video on Twitter of himself and Aiello, calling the late actor a huge inspiration.

Literally one of my favorites & such a nice guy. He inspired Me so much.#DannyAiello pic.twitter.com/TSgEErmi9q — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 13, 2019

Billy Baldwin shared his tribute on both Twitter and Instagram, calling Aiello “one of the great raconteur storytellers of all time.”

RIP #DannyAiello

From the Army to Greyhound labor rep to bouncer at The Improv to Hollywood stardom!! From Johnny in Moonstruck to Sal in Do The Right Thing.

That smile, that laugh, that NY attitude. They don’t make ‘em like Danny anymore.

What a talent… a true one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/ssaw9QvAVt — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 13, 2019

Josh Gad thanked Aiello on social media for his iconic performances.

Kirk Acevedo (“Arrow”) shared a story about the first time he met Aiello.

Danny Aiello

Rest In Peace my friend.

We lost a great actor today,

BUT more importantly we lost

a great person!

First day I met Danny he took me under his wing gave me advice on the business and life all the while driving me home in his Cadillac.

You’ll be missed!#DannyAiello🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UsaFQQsfsx — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) December 13, 2019

“RIP my friend. So sad to see you go. Will miss our calls and your big hugs. #DannyAiello,” Jane Rosenthal, film producer and co-Founder, CEO and chairwoman of Tribeca Enterprises, tweeted.

RIP my friend. So sad to see you go. Will miss our calls and your big hugs. #DannyAiello https://t.co/t8ZatsrAoW — jane rosenthal (@janetribeca) December 13, 2019

“Point Break” actor Gloria Mann called Aiello a “great actor” and “kind soul.”

We lost a great actor & a kind soul. I met Danny as a young actor & waitress in LA. Eveytime he came in he asked for me. And every time he left me a hundred dollar bill as a tip- “put it in the acting kitty”. We worked together once. Rest In Peace my friend. #DannyAiello ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Eirx5cX3N — gloria mann (@GloriaMann22) December 13, 2019

Aiello’s nephew, sports broadcaster Michael Kay, thanked everyone for their condolences on Twitter: “I would like to thank all of those sending their condolences on the passing of my uncle, Danny Aiello. He was a terrific man, self made, coming from nothing to be an Academy Award nominated actor. He loved his family dearly, adored his wife of 64 years, my Aunt Sandy.”

I would like to thank all of those sending their condolences on the passing of my uncle, Danny Aiello. He was a terrific man, self made, coming from nothing to be an Academy Award nominated actor. He loved his family dearly, adored his wife of 64 years, my Aunt Sandy. — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) December 13, 2019

Deirdre O’Connor, the writer and director of Aiello’s last film, “One Moment,” also shared a statement following his death: Danny inspired ‘One Moment’s’ entire cast and crew with his professionalism, kindness, generosity and warmth. I am so deeply saddened that he will not be able to share in the completed film with us and I sincerely hope it will be the tribute that he deserves.”

Aiello’s Facebook page was updated with a statement following his death:

“It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness. The family asks for privacy at this time. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

Aiello is immediately survived by three children, Rick, Jaime and Stacey Aiello.