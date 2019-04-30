Newcomer Daniela Melchior Eyed For Ratcatcher Role in ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Newcomer Daniela Melchior looks to be the latest addition to the team, as sources tell Variety the Portuguese actress has been tapped to play Ratcatcher in Warner Bros. and James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.”

She joins new members John Cena and Idris Elba, with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn as well as Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Variety first reported that the studio decided to have Elba play a brand-new character instead of taking on Deadshot, a character portrayed by Will Smith in the first film.

In the comics, Ratcatcher was originally portrayed as a man who was one of Batman’s many enemies, but sources say the studio is now casting the role as a woman who will have some connection to whomever Elba ends up playing

Warner Bros. had no comment.

James Gunn will write and direct the movie, which is expected to go into production this fall. The tentpole hits theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

The original “Suicide Squad” — starring Smith, Robbie and Jared Leto — became a massive box office sensation when it hit theaters in 2016, grossing $746.8 million worldwide.

The role would mark Melchior’s first major studio role, as has mainly worked in Portuguese film and television. She is repped by Brave Artist Management.