Daniel Radcliffe Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Guns Akimbo’ Acquired by Saban

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Daniel Radcliffe’s darkly comedic sc-fi thriller “Guns Akimbo” from writer/director Jason Lei Howden.

Saban announced the deal Saturday at the American Film Market in Santa Monica, Calif. “Guns Akimbo” held its world premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film also stars Samara Weaving, Rhys Darby, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ned Dennehy (“Peaky Blinders”). Producers are Occupant Entertainment’s Joe Neurauter and Felipe Marino and Four Knights Film’s Tom Hern.

Radcliffe portrays a nerdy video game developer who becomes the next contestant in an illegal live-streamed death match.

“With gaming on the rise, ‘Guns Akimbo’ is a timely film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “Daniel is in a role you’ve never seen him in before. He and Samara shine throughout this thought-provoking take on the gaming industry’s future.”

Altitude Film Sales is handling international rights for the film, with Endeavor representing U.S. rights. Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Altitude on behalf of the filmmakers.