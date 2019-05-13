×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Daniel Radcliffe Movie ‘Escape From Pretoria’ Bought by Momentum Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ian Routledge

Momentum Pictures plans to “Escape From Pretoria.” It has taken North American distribution rights to the movie, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as a political prisoner attempting to break out from a maximum security South African jail. Gary Hamilton’s Arclight Films did the U.S. deal and is continuing sales efforts at Cannes, with new footage from the film in hand.

Radcliffe appears alongside Australian actor Daniel Webber (“The Dirt”). The pair play freedom fighters Tim Jenkin and Stephen Lee, who were jailed in 1978 for being involved in covert anti-apartheid operations. Ian Hart (“God’s Own Country”), Mark Leonard Winter (“Cleverman”) and Nathan Page (“Underbelly”) also star.

Based on a true story, the film follows Jenkin and Lee – joined by a fellow inmate – as they decide to escape from prison. After months of planning, and in a race against time as the authorities strengthen the prison’s security, they craft wooden keys for the numerous steel doors between them and freedom. Directed by Francis Annan, it is based on Jenkin’s autobiography “Inside Out: Escape From Pretoria Prison.” Annan co-wrote the screenplay with LH Adam.

Related

Momentum will release the film theatrically in the U.S. and Canada. The deal was negotiated by John Fremes and Michelle Krumm on behalf of Arclight, and Dylan Wilcox for Momentum Pictures, which is an eOne company.

“We are excited to partner with Arclight again on this incredible true story,” said Ian Goggins,  senior VP, content, at Entertainment One. “We are looking forward to working with the Arclight team, the filmmakers, and of course, Daniel Radcliffe, once more to bring ‘Escape From Pretoria’ to audiences.”

“’Escape from Pretoria’ is an extraordinary and timely story that deserves to be shared with audiences. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Momentum team once again who previously released our film ‘Jungle,’ which also starred Daniel Radcliffe,” said Arclight chairman Gary Hamilton.

The film is an Australia-U.K. co-production between Hamilton Entertainment, BeaglePug, Footprint Films and Enriched Media Group. Arclight’s Hamilton and Krumm, Footprint Films’ Mark Blaney and Jackie Sheppard produce with BeaglePug’s David Barron, who produced several “Harry Potter” movies.

Arclight has already sealed deals with KSM for Germany, Top Film for the CIS region, Inopia Films in Spain, Spentzos for Greece, Front Row Entertainment for the Middle East, Logo Motion Pictures for Thailand, Vietnam’s Galaxy Studio and Viswaas for India.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Romulus et Remus

    Indie Sales Closes Key Deals on Matteo Rovere's 'Romulus & Remus' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie Sales has announced a slew of major deals on Matteo Rovere’s ambitious Italian epic film “Romulus & Remus: The First King” in the run-up to Cannes, where the movie will have a market screening. The film is based on the legend of Romulus and Remus, twin brothers and shepherds who lived in peace near [...]

  • Cannes: 'Chinese Pilot' Flown to Market

    Cannes: Real-Life Drama 'Chinese Pilot' Flown to Market by Distribution Workshop

    Sales agent and producer Distribution Workshop has picked up international sales duties on “The Chinese Pilot,” an action drama that is expected to be one of the biggest Chinese films of this year. Sales begin this week on the margins of the Cannes Film Festival. The film employs Hong Kong’s Andrew Lau (“The Flock,” “Infernal [...]

  • Cannes: Times Vision Bets on Chinese

    Cannes: China's Times Vision Bets on Sci-Fi 'Shanghai Fortress' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chinese sales and distribution company Times Vision has brought two new titles to Cannes this year, including “Shanghai Fortress,” a big-budget summer sci-fi blockbuster that producers hope will replicate the success of “The Wandering Earth.” Its other film at the Marche is family drama “Looking Up.” “Shanghai Fortress” stars Taiwanese actress Shu Qi and Chinese [...]

  • Cannes Film Market Rebounds, but Big

    Will Hollywood Mega-Mergers Impact Cannes Film Market?

    The U.S. movie business is undergoing a wave of dramatic consolidation. Major studios are being swallowed up and indie players are dropping like flies. Though the Cannes Film Festival is unfolding an ocean and several time zones away from Hollywood, the aftershocks from the mega-mergers and bankruptcies currently roiling the entertainment industries will likely be [...]

  • Filmax’s ‘Turu, the Wacky Hen’ Strikes

    Cannes: ‘Turu, the Wacky Hen’ Strikes Buoyant Pre-Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Filmax, one of Spain’s top production-distribution-sales companies, has run up spirited presales on “Turu, the Wacky Hen,” its banner toon title for 2019. It’s a signal that independent animated features are in demand for underserved family audiences, Based on the character from a famous song for multiple generations in the Latin world, “Turu” has closed [...]

  • Daniel Radcliffe Movie ‘Escape from Pretoria’

    Daniel Radcliffe Movie ‘Escape From Pretoria’ Bought by Momentum Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

    Momentum Pictures plans to “Escape From Pretoria.” It has taken North American distribution rights to the movie, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as a political prisoner attempting to break out from a maximum security South African jail. Gary Hamilton’s Arclight Films did the U.S. deal and is continuing sales efforts at Cannes, with new footage from [...]

  • Rami Malek Little Things

    Rami Malek Eyed to Co-Star With Denzel Washington in 'Little Things'

    Rami Malek is in early talks to co-star with Denzel Washington in Warner Bros. crime thriller “Little Things,” sources confirmed to Variety. “The Blind Side” and “The Highwaymen” director John Lee Hancock is on board to write and will also direct the pic. The story follows a burned-out Kern County deputy sheriff named Deke, played [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad