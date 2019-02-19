Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield in Talks to Star in Film About Black Panther Party Leader

Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield are in negotiations to star in the historical drama “Jesus Was My Homeboy” about Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton.

The project is set up at Warner Bros. with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler producing along with Charles King through his Marco production company. Executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, and Macros’ Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks.

Shaka King will direct and produce from a script he wrote with Will Berson, which will focus on the death of Hampton, who was killed in 1969 while sleeping in his apartment during a raid conducted by a state tactical unit in conjunction with the Chicago Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His death was ruled as a justifiable homicide by the inquest. A civil lawsuit resulted in a settlement of $1.85 million in 1982.

If the deals are made, Kaluuya will portray Hampton. Stanfield, who starred in “Sorry to Bother You,” will play William O’Neal, who had provided the FBI with detailed plans of Hampton’s apartment. O’Neal committed suicide in 1990.

Kaluuya starred in Jordan Peele’s Oscar winner “Get Out,” in which Stanfield also had a small role. He’ll also star in the upcoming drama “Queen And Slim.” Stanfield recently shot the murder mystery “Knives Out,” and stars in FX’s “Atlanta.”

Coogler is producing “Space Jam 2.” King made his feature debut with 2013 comedy-drama “Newlyweeds.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.