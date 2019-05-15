Daniel Craig Expected to Return to ‘Bond 25’ Set ‘Within the Week’ (Report)

Daniel Craig is expected to return to shooting the latest James Bond film “within the week” after suffering an injury during a stunt, it has been reported. According to British newspaper The Sun, which broke the story of Craig’s ankle injury suffered on set in Jamaica last week, which caused a temporary halt to production, the actor will be able to resume production while being careful not to aggravate the injury.

The newspaper cited an unnamed source as saying Craig’s injury was not as bad as initially feared. “Things were deemed to be a disaster at first,” the source said. “But the injury is not as severe as believed, and he will be able to film while not over-exerting his ankle. He will be back on set within the week.”

The Bond star suffered the injury after slipping while sprinting during filming towards the end of the production’s shoot in Jamaica, where official photography began in late April.

The news would be a relief to Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, as any production delay would have been a further setback for “Bond 25” after original director Danny Boyle’s exit over creative differences led to the film’s release being delayed nearly six months from October 2019 to April 2020.

“Bond 25” is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomi Harris, and Ralph Fiennes. As well as Jamaica, the film is set to shoot in locations including London, Italy and Norway.

The film is scheduled for release in the U.K. through Universal on April 3, 2020, and in the U.S. through United Artists Releasing on April 8, 2020.