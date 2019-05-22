Daniel Craig to Undergo Ankle Surgery After ‘Bond 25’ Injury

Daniel Craig will undergo ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming “Bond 25.”

“Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica,” the franchise’s official Twitter account posted. “Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”

According to the Sun, the actor fell earlier this month while sprinting on the set in Jamaica.

“He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly,” a source told the British tabloid. “He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle.”

