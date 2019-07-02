×

Dani Shapiro Memoir 'Inheritance' to Get Movie Adaptation From Killer Films

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf, Inc.

Dani Shapiro’s New York Times-bestselling memoir “Inheritance” is getting a movie adaptation at Killer Films with Cami Delavigne on board to write the script, Variety has learned exclusively.

The memoir, titled “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love,” centers on Shapiro’s discovery, after taking a commercial DNA test on a whim, that the man she’d known her whole life as her father was not biologically related to her. Shapiro goes on to uncover the truth about her identity, which had been kept from her for more than 50 years.

“Inheritance” will be produced by Pamela Koffler and Killer Films. Shapiro will executive produce along with Beverly Rogers.

Killer Films’ producing credits include the Oscar-nominated films “Still Alice,” “Carol,” “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Far From Heaven.” TV credits include the HBO miniseries “Mildred Pierce,” featuring Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce, which won five Emmys.

Shapiro also wrote the memoirs “Hourglass,” “Slow Motion” and “Devotion.” Delavigne’s writing credits include “Blue Valentine,” “New Amsterdam” and Amazon’s “Homecoming.”

Delavigne is repped by Myra Model at Myra Model Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Shapiro is repped by Julie Barer at The Book Group and Michelle Weiner at CAA. Killer is repped by CAA, RBEL, and Sloss Eckhouse LawCo.

