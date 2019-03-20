‘Danger Girl’ Movie Draws ‘Truth or Dare’ Director Jeff Wadlow

“Truth or Dare” director Jeff Wadlow has come on board to helm “Danger Girl,” an action-adventure for Constantin Film.

Wadlow, who is in production on Sony’s “Fantasy Island” movie, will also perform rewrites on the script. Umair Aleem wrote the initial drafts, based on the female-team comic book series “Danger Girl,” created by J. Scott Campbell and Andy Hartnell. Shooting is expected to begin next year.

“Danger Girl,” launched in 1988 and still being published with new issues by IDW, follows the adventures of Abbey Chase, who is reluctantly recruited into an all-female secret spy organization. Chase is then paired with operatives Sydney Savage, Natalia Kasstle and “Silicon Val” to locate a series of objects with destructive power and keep them out of the hands of the Hammer Syndicate.

Producers describe Abbey Chase as one of the most iconic female comic book characters along with Captain Marvel, Black Widow, and Wonder Woman. Producers are Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film, Jeremy Bolt of JB Pictures, and Adrian Askarieh of Prime Universe Films. Executive producers are Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz, along with J. Scott Campbell and Andy Hartnell.

Wadlow’s feature directing credits included “Cry Wolf,” “Never Back Down,” “Kick-Ass 2,” and “True Memoirs of an International Assassin.” On the TV front, he co-executive produced “The Strain.” He is represented by UTA, Artists First, and attorney David Matlof.