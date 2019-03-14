Marvel Adds Danai Gurira’s Name to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster After Fan Backlash

Following a backlash from fans, Marvel Studios has added Danai Gurira’s name to the “Avengers: Endgame” poster after it had been missing from the original version.
“She should have been up there all this time,” the company tweeted on Thursday.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Gurira’s name was absent from the top billing of the star-studded poster despite her character being one of the 13 people displayed. About seven hours after revealing the promo and a new trailer for “Avengers: Endgame,” Marvel Studios added her name between Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper.
Fans were vocal on Twitter about the fact that one of the lead actresses from “Black Panther” and one of the few black female Marvel heroes was conspicuously missing.
Gurira plays Okoye, the general of the Dora Milaje, a troop of fierce female bodyguards who first appeared in “Black Panther.” She is a powerful ally to T’Challa, the king of Wakanda who eventually teams up with the Avengers. In “Avengers: Infinity War,” she helped defend her nation from Thanos’ attack, and she survived the cosmic supervillain’s finger-snap that wiped out half of the galaxy’s population. She briefly appears in a flashback in the new trailer for “Avengers: Endgame.”
Ryan Coogler will return to write and direct a sequel to “Black Panther,” the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win an Oscar, but Gurira has not yet been confirmed to appear.
Gurira has played Michonne on AMC’s hit zombie show “The Walking Dead” since 2012, but the upcoming 10th season will be her last.