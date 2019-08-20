Dan Stevens Joins Netflix Comedy ‘Eurovision’

“Legion” star Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Netflix feature “Eurovision,” alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. The British actor, who made his name in “Downton Abbey” and recently finished a three-year run on FX’s “X-Men” spin-off “Legion” from Noah Hawley, will play Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant taking part in the Eurovision song contest.

The comedy, which is co-written by Ferrell with Andrew Steele, reunites Ferrell and McAdams with “Wedding Crashers” director David Dobkin. It is produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy through their Gary Sanchez Productions label. Adam McKay serves as executive producer.

Ferrell and McAdams play a pair of aspiring Icelandic musicians, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the annual Eurovision song contest – the world’s biggest song competition. Pierce Brosnan will play Ferrell’s father.

“Eurovision” is currently shooting in the U.K. and Iceland.

Stevens’ film credits include the lead in Disney’s $1 billion-grossing, live action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.” Upcoming projects include new adaptations of Jack Wild’s classic novel “Call of the Wild,” alongside Karen Gillan and Harrison Ford, and Noel Coward play “Blithe Spirit,” opposite Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann and Judi Dench, as well as Dave Franco’s feature directorial debut “The Rental.” All three projects are currently in post-production.

He also co-stars opposite Natalie Portman in Hawley’s “Lucy in the Sky,” which is set for release Oct. 4 following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film marks “Fargo” and “Legion” creator Hawley’s feature directorial debut. “Legion” aired its final episodes on FX this month.