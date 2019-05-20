×
Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross Co-Starring in Comedy ‘Covers’

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross will co-star in “Covers,” a comedy set in the music scene in Hollywood.

“Late Night” director Nisha Ganatra is helming from a screenplay by Flora Greeson. Focus Features is partnering with Working Title Films on the movie. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce with Alexandra Loewy as executive producer. Focus Features will distribute the film in the U.S., and Universal Pictures International will distribute overseas.

Johnson starred as Anastasia Steele in Universal’s “Fifty Shades” franchise. She’s a repeat collaborator of Luca Guadagnino, having appeared in his films “Suspiria” and “A Bigger Splash.” She’ll next be seen starring in “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

Ross is best known for her role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the series “Black-ish” and playing Joan Clayton on the long-running  series “Girlfriends.”

“Together Dakota and Tracee are an undeniable force of comedic talent, and along with our friends at Working Title and our director Nisha, we can’t wait to see them go head to head on this new project,” said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.

Johnson is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management and Media, and Ziffren Brittenham. Ross is represented by UTA, Artists First, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Ganatra is represented by ICM and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner & Gellman.

