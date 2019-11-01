×

Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Stand Up’ Is a Rousing Civil Rights Anthem for ‘Harriet’

By

Kate's Most Recent Stories

View All

In “Harriet,” Cynthia Erivo’s first starring role in a movie, she plays Harriet Tubman, the legendary abolitionist who rescued more than 70 people from slavery. It’s safe to say that Erivo will be in the Oscars race not only for her portrayal of Tubman, but for co-writing the film’s rousing theme song, “Stand Up.”

For her Variety cover story, Erivo shared how “Stand Up” — which she wrote with Joshuah Campbell — came together. 

Erivo said she knew “Harriet” needed a song for the credits. “I wanted to be a part of it — I want to be considered at least,” she says. It’s not her first movie offering: Erivo, a songwriter as well as a singer, wrote and performed “Fly Before You Fall” on the soundtrack for 2014’s “Beyond the Lights.” 

Campbell came to Erivo’s attention after his viral performance of his original song “Sing Out, March On” at Harvard University’s 2018 commencement, which honored that year’s speaker, the congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis.

After “Harriet” wrapped production, Erivo and Campbell sat down to write the lyrics together, working with a producer to “create the music,” Erivo says. 

Erivo comes from a musical theater background, and won a Tony, a Grammy, and an Emmy, all for performing as Celie in the 2015 Broadway revival of “The Color Purple.” 

“I think we’ve got something really lovely,” Erivo says. “I’m really proud of it.” 

More Music

  • Cynthia Erivo Variety Cover Story

    Cynthia Erivo's 'Stand Up' Is a Rousing Civil Rights Anthem for 'Harriet'

    In “Harriet,” Cynthia Erivo’s first starring role in a movie, she plays Harriet Tubman, the legendary abolitionist who rescued more than 70 people from slavery. It’s safe to say that Erivo will be in the Oscars race not only for her portrayal of Tubman, but for co-writing the film’s rousing theme song, “Stand Up.” For [...]

  • Lady Gaga Patrizia Reggiani

    Lady Gaga to Star in Ridley Scott's Gucci Murder Movie

    Lady Gaga will star in a movie about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. Ridley Scott is directing the film. Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. She had been abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio Gucci in 1985 for a [...]

  • Vetiver

    Album Review: Vetiver's 'Up on High'

    It’s not unusual for authors to recast and revisit a pet set of concerns across their career, and the same holds for musicians, though these cycles are more often sonic than lyrical. For Andy Cabic, the auteur behind Vetiver, this manifests on his seventh album, “Up on High,” in a return to the bright, airy [...]

  • Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello

    Rage Against the Machine Announces 2020 Reunion — Coachella Included

    Coachella 2020 news is coming much sooner than expected this year. Specifically, it’s coming via Rage Again the Machine starting up an Instagram account to announce that they’re reuniting for at least a short tour next year, their first live appearances since 2011 …  with Indio on April 10 and 17 capping the quick run [...]

  • Album Review: 'Charlie's Angels: Original Motion

    Album Review: 'Charlie's Angels: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack'

    Ariana Grande has had a sterling year-and-a-quarter, releasing the squeakily soulful “Sweetener” album in August 2018, then the equally sleek, freer and self-empowered “Thank U, Next” six months later. That’s saying nothing of Grande telling off 2019’s Grammy producers (don’t tell Ariana what songs she can and can’t perform), becoming the youngest artist to headline [...]

  • Scooter Braun

    Scooter Braun to Keynote 2019 State of the Entertainment Industry Conference

    Scooter Braun will be the keynote speaker at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Entertainment Industry Conference on Nov. 21. The music and media mogul will discuss his career as an entrepreneur and in entertainment with Variety executive editor Shirley Halperin. Braun is the founder of SB Projects, a top tier management company whose [...]

  • Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez to Perform on the American Music Awards

    Days after releasing new song “Lose You to Love Me” comes the announcement that Selena Gomez will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards, her first live TV performance in two years. She last appeared on the AMAs stage in 2017 to perform the song “Wolves.” “Lose You to Love Me” has already reached No. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad