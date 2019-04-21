×
‘Curse of La Llorona’ Tops International Box Office With $30 Million

CREDIT: Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. and New Line’s “The Curse of La Llorona” led the way at the international box office, summoning $30 million when it opened in 71 foreign markets.

The supernatural thriller collected $26.5 million in North America for a global start of $56.5 million. “La Llorona,” based on the Mexican folklore about the Weeping Woman, had the best showing in Mexico where it debuted with $5.3 million. Other top territories include Colombia ($2.4 million), France ($2.1 million), and Spain ($1.7 million).

In another win for Warner Bros. and New Line, “Shazam!” crossed the $200 million overseas. The DC superhero tentpole added another $22 million from 80 territories this weekend, bringing its global haul to $322.8 million. “Shazam!” opened in Japan with $2 million.

Disney’s live-action remake of “Dumbo” also hit a significant milestone, surpassing $300 million in ticket sales. Director Tim Burton’s re-imagining of the classic cartoon brought in $13.7 million from 55 markets for an international bounty of $206.6 million.

Elsewhere, Paramount Pictures animated adventure “Wonder Park” pocketed $10.9 million from 56 territories, taking its international tally to $48.5 million. The family friendly film about a girl who has fantastical dreams about a magical amusement park launched in China with $3 million, as well as in the Netherlands with $328,000 and Hong Kong with $264,000.

More to come…

