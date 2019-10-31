Cuba Gooding Jr. Faces Groping Charges From a 15th Accuser

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been indicted on two more charges of touching a woman inappropriately, bringing the total number of accusers to 15.

Gooding appeared in court in New York on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the new allegations. According to the latest indictment, he is accused of touching a woman at Lavo, a nightclub on 58th Street, on the evening of Sept. 9, 2018.

Gooding now faces a total of six counts, related to three incidents, including three counts of forcible touching and three counts of third degree sexual abuse. All six counts are misdemeanors.

One of the three women, Natasha Ashworth, filed a civil suit on Oct. 21, accusing Gooding of sexual battery. Ashworth alleges that Gooding pinched her rear end when she was working at Tao nightclub on Oct. 24, 2018.

Gooding was originally charged in June with groping a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar.

In addition to the three women whose charges are at the center of the case, another dozen women have come forward to allege that Gooding groped them, bit them or kissed them without consent at clubs and bars dating back to 2001. The prosecution has asked the court to allow those women to testify against Gooding in support of the underlying charges.

Gooding is due back in court on Jan. 22. The prosecution and defense are expected to file motions by Nov. 18, and responses to those motions are due on Dec. 9.