×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cuba Gooding Jr. Faces Groping Charges From a 15th Accuser

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cuba Gooding Jr
CREDIT: Alec Tabak/AP/Shutterstock

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been indicted on two more charges of touching a woman inappropriately, bringing the total number of accusers to 15.

Gooding appeared in court in New York on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the new allegations. According to the latest indictment, he is accused of touching a woman at Lavo, a nightclub on 58th Street, on the evening of Sept. 9, 2018.

Gooding now faces a total of six counts, related to three incidents, including three counts of forcible touching and three counts of third degree sexual abuse. All six counts are misdemeanors.

One of the three women, Natasha Ashworth, filed a civil suit on Oct. 21, accusing Gooding of sexual battery. Ashworth alleges that Gooding pinched her rear end when she was working at Tao nightclub on Oct. 24, 2018.

Gooding was originally charged in June with groping a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar.

In addition to the three women whose charges are at the center of the case, another dozen women have come forward to allege that Gooding groped them, bit them or kissed them without consent at clubs and bars dating back to 2001. The prosecution has asked the court to allow those women to testify against Gooding in support of the underlying charges.

Gooding is due back in court on Jan. 22. The prosecution and defense are expected to file motions by Nov. 18, and responses to those motions are due on Dec. 9.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Cuba Gooding Jr

    Cuba Gooding Jr. Faces Groping Charges From a 15th Accuser

    Cuba Gooding Jr. has been indicted on two more charges of touching a woman inappropriately, bringing the total number of accusers to 15. Gooding appeared in court in New York on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the new allegations. According to the latest indictment, he is accused of touching a woman at Lavo, a [...]

  • Brannon Braga

    Brannon Braga to Make Feature Directorial Debut With 'Books of Blood' for Hulu

    Brannon Braga has set up a film adaptation of Clive Barker’s horror anthology “Books of Blood” at Hulu, Variety has learned. Braga will co-write, executive produce, and direct in his feature directorial debut. The film is described as a journey through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time. Anna Friel, Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, [...]

  • John Harlan Kim

    Denzel Washington's 'Little Things' Casts John Harlan Kim (EXCLUSIVE)

    Warner Bros.’ “The Little Things,” a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington, has cast actor John Harlan Kim. John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side,” “Saving Mr. Banks,” “The Founder”) is writing and directing the film, which also stars Rami Malek and Jared Leto. “The Little Things” follows a burned-out Kern County, Calif. deputy sheriff named Deke [...]

  • 'Mrs. Lowry & Son' Review: Spall

    Film Review: 'Mrs. Lowry & Son'

    “I am a man who paints, nothing more, nothing less,” says the British artist L.S. Lowry, as glumly played by Timothy Spall, early on in Adrian Noble’s miniature portrait “Mrs. Lowry & Son.” He says it again later on, and again still, and at least a couple more times for good measure before the credits [...]

  • Lulu Wang The Farewell

    Refusal to Compromise Hasn't Hurt 'Farewell,' 'Lighthouse' Filmmakers' Oscar Chances

    Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” is based on a true story about her own family. Observing a Chinese tradition of not telling elders when they’ve been diagnosed with a fatal disease, Wang’s relatives reunited in China in 2013 to visit with her grandmother after the family learned she had incurable cancer. Her grandmother was kept in [...]

  • The New Pope HBO

    CUNY Master Class Series Celebrates Bond Between Italian-U.S. Costume Designers

    The bond between American and Italian costumers has been a strong and long-lasting one that has contributed to some of the best-looking movies ever made, says acclaimed Italian costume designer Carlo Poggioli. “We are the country that has won the most Oscars, both for set design and costumes, after the Americans,” says Poggioli, head of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad