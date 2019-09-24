×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Cruella’ Adds ‘Killing Eve’s’ Kirby Howell-Baptiste Opposite Emma Stone (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kirby Howell-BaptisteThe Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours, The Langham Hotel, London, UK - 07 Feb 2019
CREDIT: James Shaw/Shutterstock

Kirby Howell-Baptiste has signed on to join Emma Stone in Disney’s live-action “Cruella,” an origin story based on the classic “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil.

Stone will portray de Vil, the villain who is obsessed with capturing the titular puppies in the 1961 animated classic. Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry will also appear in the film.

Details on Howell-Baptiste’s character have not been revealed.

“I, Tonya” filmmaker Craig Gillespie will helm “Cruella,” which is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 23, 2020. The film is currently in production.

Tony McNamara penned the most recent version of the script, with Dana Fox having written a previous draft. Marc Platt, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn are producing the film.

Live-action adaptations of Disney classics have continued to be a major money-maker for the studio with “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” both crossing the billion dollar mark at the global box office.

Howell-Baptiste is best known as one of Sandra Oh’s MI6 partners, Elena, on the drama series “Killing Eve,” which recently earned Jodie Comer an Emmy for best actress in a drama series. Howell-Baptiste can currently be seen on the CBS All Access series “Why Women Kill.” Her other credits include roles on NBC’s “The Good Place” and HBO’s “Barry.”

She is repped by Mosaic, CAA and Troika.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Kirby Howell-BaptisteThe Newport Beach Film Festival

    'Cruella' Adds 'Killing Eve's' Kirby Howell-Baptiste Opposite Emma Stone (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kirby Howell-Baptiste has signed on to co-star with Emma Stone in Disney’s live-action “Cruella,” an origin story based on the classic “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil. Stone will portray de Vil, the villain who is obsessed with capturing the titular puppies in the 1961 animated classic. Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry [...]

  • (from left) – Jin (Tenzing Norgay

    Box Office: 'Abominable' to Close Out Unexpectedly Strong September

    An adorable yeti will help close out a surprisingly promising September at the domestic box office. Universal’s animated adventure “Abominable” is expected to debut in first place and should collect $17 million to $20 million from 4,200 North American theaters this weekend. If estimates hold, those ticket sales would rank as the biggest opening weekend [...]

  • Peter Greenaway

    Peter Greenaway to Receive Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Directing Award

    Camerimage, the film festival centered on the art of cinematography, will bestow its Lifetime Achievement Directing Award on helmer Peter Greenaway during its 27th edition, which will take place in Torun, Poland, on Nov. 9-16. Known for his scenic composition and depictions of pleasure and pain, Greenaway has told visually riveting stories through such films [...]

  • A24 logo

    Chloe Okuno to Direct, Write A24 Horror Movie 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

    A24 has tapped up-and-coming filmmaker Chloe Okuno to direct the horror movie “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” The project was originally written by “Cat Person” author Kristen Roupenian, in the company’s first purchase of a spec script. Okuno is the director of the award-winning AFI short film “Slut,” centered on a naive young girl becoming the target [...]

  • Joker Movie

    Warner Bros. Weighs in on 'Joker' Controversy: Film Doesn't Endorse Violence

    Warner Bros. has weighed in on the mounting controversy surrounding “Joker,” an R-rated comic book adaptation that is being criticized for offering an in-depth portrait of a mass killer. In a statement on Tuesday, the studio hit back at suggestions that it is glamorizing a mass murderer. “Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, [...]

  • THE-PLATFORM

    Emerging Talent, Attractions and Pitfalls, Analyzed at San Sebastian

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  “Talent without hard work is nothing,” Cristiano Ronaldo once said. In film, equally, talent without industry support doesn’t go far either. New Talent – its attractions, pitfalls – was addressed Tuesday at lively San Sebastian Industry Club panel, entitled Emerging Talents, co-organized by Variety. Speakers certainly have new talent curriculum: Latido Films’ Antonio [...]

  • Will Smith and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

    ‘Gemini Man,’ ‘The Lion King’ Are Among Films Produced Using Advanced Imaging Society Tech Winners

    The Advanced Imaging Society has announced winners of the 2019 Entertainment Technology Lumiere Awards. These include tools used in the production of major motion pictures, including Magnopus’ Tycoon Virtual Production System, which helped create Disney’s “The Lion King,” and Skydance/Paramount Pictures’ multi-format production technology, which was used on Ang Lee’s upcoming “Gemini Man,” starring Will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad