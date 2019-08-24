First Look at Emma Stone in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Cruella’ Drops

Emma Stone’s Cruella de Vil is significantly more punk rock than her animated counterpart.

Stone appeared via video message to debut the first look of the titular character in Disney’s “Cruella” at D23 on Saturday, also revealing that it will take place in the punk rock era of the 1970s. In the first photo, Stone is sporting Cruella’s famous two-toned hairstyle, and it seems like dalmatians are part of her squad before they started turning into her coats.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Stone stars as the “101 Dalmatians” villain, which tells her story before she was terrorizing the puppies of London as we saw her in the 1961 original. The film also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, and hits theaters May 28, 2021, after recently having been pushed back from a Christmas 2020 release date.

