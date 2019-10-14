×

‘Biggest Little Farm’ Nabs Seven Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards Nominations

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Toronto Film Festival

The Biggest Little Farm” leads nominees for the fourth annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, with seven bids, followed by “Apollo 11” and “They Shall Not Grow Old.” “One Child Nation” received five nominations.

The winners will be presented their awards at a gala event, hosted by Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott, on Nov. 10 at BRIC in Brooklyn.

The awards honor documentaries released in theaters, on TV and on major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members.

A new honor, the D.A. Pennebaker Award, will be presented to Frederick Wiseman. Michael Apted will be presented with the landmark award for his work on the “Up” series of films, with “63 Up” opening this year.

“As the film and television industry constantly evolves, documentaries remain a vibrant creative art form that entertains as well as informs,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “We are proud that our awards event has become a valuable way to help people ‘find the good stuff’ and to help filmmakers find their audiences.”

The nominees are:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“American Factory” (Netflix)

“Apollo 11” (Neon)

The Biggest Little Farm” (Neon)

“The Cave” (National Geographic)

“Honeyland” (Neon)

“The Kingmaker” (Showtime)

“Knock Down the House” (Netflix)

“Leaving Neverland” (HBO)

“Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

“They Shall Not Grow Old” (Warner Bros.)

DIRECTOR

Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts, For “Sama” (PBS)

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, “American Factory” (Netflix)

John Chester, “The Biggest Little Farm” (Neon)

Feras Fayyad, “The Cave” (National Geographic)

Peter Jackson, “They Shall Not Grow Old” (Warner Bros.)

Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11” (Neon)

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, “One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ben Bernhard and Viktor Kossakovsky, “Aquarela” (Sony Pictures Classics)

John Chester, “The Biggest Little Farm” (Neon)

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma, “Honeyland” (Neon)

Nicholas de Pencier, “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” (Kino Lorber)

Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Ammar Suleiman, and Mohammad Eyad, “The Cave” (National Geographic)

Richard Ladkani, “Sea of Shadows” (National Geographic)

EDITING

Georg Michael Fischer and Verena Schönauer, “Sea of Shadows” (National Geographic)

Todd Douglas Miller, “Apollo 11” (Neon)

Jabez Olssen, “They Shall Not Grow Old” (Warner Bros.)

Amy Overbeck, “The Biggest Little Farm” (Neon)

Lindsay Utz, “American Factory” (Netflix)

Nanfu Wang, “One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

SCORE

Jeff Beal, “The Biggest Little Farm” (Neon)

Matthew Herbert, “The Cave” (National Geographic)

Matt Morton, “Apollo 11” (Neon)

Plan 9, “They Shall Not Grow Old” (Warner Bros.)

H. Scott Salinas, “Sea of Shadows” (National Geographic)

Eicca Toppinen, “Aquarela” (Sony Pictures Classics)

NARRATION

Alicia Vikander, narrator; Jennifer Baichwal, writer, “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” (Kino Lorber)

John Chester and Molly Chester, narrators; John Chester, writer, “The Biggest Little Farm” (Neon)

Petra Costa, narrator; Petra Costa, Carol Pires, David Barker and Moara Passoni, writers, “The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, narrator; Mark Deeble, writer, “The Elephant Queen” (Apple)

Waad Al-Kateab, narrator-writer, “For Sama” (PBS)

Adam Driver, narrator; Oren Rudavsky and Bob Seidman, writers, “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” (First Run)

Nanfu Wang, narrator-writer, “One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

Bruce Springsteen, narrator-writer, “Western Stars” (Warner Bros.)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Midge Costin, “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound” (Matson Films)

A.J. Eaton, “David Crosby: Remember My Name” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Pamela B. Green, “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché” (Kino Lorber/Zeitgeist Films)

Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, “Honeyland” (Neon)

Richard Miron, “For the Birds” (Dogwoof)

Garret Price, “Love, Antosha” (Lurker Films)

ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

“Amazing Grace” (Neon)

“Apollo 11” (Neon)

“Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Mike Wallace is Here” (Magnolia)

“Pavarotti” (CBS Films)

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” (Netflix)

“They Shall Not Grow Old” (Warner Bros.)

“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” (HBO)

BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

“David Crosby: Remember My Name” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“The Kingmaker” (Showtime)

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” (Greenwich)

“Love, Antosha” (Lurker Films)

“Mike Wallace is Here” (Magnolia)

“Pavarotti” (CBS Films)

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (Magnolia)

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Amazing Grace” (Neon)

“David Crosby: Remember My Name” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” (Greenwich)

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” (Abramorama)

“Pavarotti” (CBS Films)

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” (Netflix)

“Western Stars” (Warner Bros.)

POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

“American Factory” (Netflix)

“The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)

“Hail Satan?” (Magnolia)

“The Kingmaker” (Showtime)

“Knock Down the House” (Netflix)

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

“Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” (Kino Lorber)

“Apollo 11” (Neon)

“Aquarela” (Sony Pictures Classic)

“The Biggest Little Farm” (Neon)

“The Elephant Queen” (Apple)

“Honeyland” (Neon)

“Penguins” (Disney)

“Sea of Shadows” (National Geographic)

SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

“Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable” (Entertainment Studios)

“Diego Maradona” (HBO)

“Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Rodman: For Better or Worse” (ESPN)

“The Spy Behind Home Plate” (Ciesla Foundation)

“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” (HBO)

MOST INNOVATIVE DOCUMENTARY

“Aquarela” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Cold Case Hammarskjöld” (Magnolia)

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” (Netflix)

“Screwball” (Greenwich)

“Serendipity” (Cohen Media)

“They Shall Not Grow Old” (Warner Bros.)

SHORT DOCUMENTARY

“The Chapel at the Border” (Atlantic Documentaries) (Director and Producer: Jeremy Raff)

“Death Row Doctor” (The New York Times Op-Docs) (Director: Lauren Knapp)

“In the Absence (Field of Vision)” (Director: Yi Seung-Jun. Producer: Gary Byung-Seok Kam)

“Lost World” (Director and Producer: Kalyanee Mam. Producers: Adam Loften and Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee)

“Mack Wrestles” (ESPN) (Directors and Producers: Taylor Hess and Erin Sanger. Producers: Erin Leyden and Gentry Kirby)

“Period. End of Sentence.” (Netflix) (Director: Rayka Zehtabchi. Producers: Melissa Berton, Garrett K. Schiff and Lisa Taback)

“The Polaroid Job” (The New York Times Op-Docs) (Director: Mike Plante)

“Sam and the Plant Next Door” (The Guardian) (Director and Producer: Ömer Sami)

“The Unconditional” (Director and Producer: Dave Adams. Producers: Adam Soltis, Renee Woodruff Adams, Josie Swantek Heitz, and Chris Tuss)

“The Waiting Room” (The Guardian) (Director and Producer: Victoria Mapplebeck)

MOST COMPELLING LIVING SUBJECTS OF A DOCUMENTARY

Dr. Amani Ballor – “The Cave” (National Geographic)

David Crosby – “David Crosby: Remember My Name” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Tracy Edwards – “Maiden” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Imelda Marcos – “The Kingmaker” (Showtime)

Hatidze Muratova – “Honeyland” (Neon)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin – “Knock Down the House” (Netflix)

Linda Ronstadt – “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” (Greenwich)

Dr. Ruth Westheimer – “Ask Dr. Ruth” (Hulu)

More Film

  • Critics' Choice Documentary Awards Nominations 2019

    'Biggest Little Farm' Nabs Seven Critics' Choice Documentary Awards Nominations

    “The Biggest Little Farm” leads nominees for the fourth annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, with seven bids, followed by “Apollo 11” and “They Shall Not Grow Old.” “One Child Nation” received five nominations. The winners will be presented their awards at a gala event, hosted by Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott, on Nov. 10 at BRIC [...]

  • Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron.

    Charlize Theron Could Win Second Oscar for Playing Megyn Kelly in 'Bombshell'

    Charlize Theron walked on stage before a screening of “Bombshell” at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center on Sunday night and announced to the crowd, “I’m about to s— myself.” The Oscar winner had good reason to be nervous. The screening of the Jay Roach-directed drama about the fall of Fox News boss Roger Ailes was [...]

  • Abominable Animated Movie

    Vietnam Pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' Over Contested Territorial Claims

    Vietnam has banned DreamWorks Animation’s new co-produced feature “Abominable” from its cinemas due to a scene involving a map that depicts China’s contested territorial claims in the South China Sea. The move comes as U.S. entertainment firms such as the NBA, Disney and gaming firm Activision Blizzard are under intense fire from U.S. fans, activists [...]

  • The Captain

    China Box Office: 'The Captain' Flies to $340 Million After Two Weeks on Release

    Patriotic thriller “The Captain” held on to the top spot at the Chinese box office for the second weekend, again leading from propaganda omnibus “My People, My Country.” “The Captain,” also known as “The Chinese Pilot” earned $34.9 million according to consultancy Artisan Gateway, for a two-week cumulative of $343 million. The cumulative for “People,” [...]

  • CGV movie theatre Seoul South KoreaCGV

    Korean Law to Limit Film Releasing Monopolies

    The Korean government is to make it illegal to show a single film on more than 50% of screens nationwide. The move is intended to prevent “screen monopolies by blockbuster films” and to “address unfair competition practices in the film industry.” The Ministry of Culture announced on Monday that it will revise the existing Promotion [...]

  • Jason Flemyng, Casting Director Lucinda Syson

    Jason Flemyng, Lucinda Syson Launch Film and TV Indie The Kernel Factory (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jason Flemyng, fellow actor Ben Starr, casting director Lucinda Syson, and finance expert Cristiano D’Urso are opening The Kernel Factory, a new U.K.-based film and TV indie. Flemyng has a long list of movie credits including “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” and Guy Ritchie’s “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking [...]

  • Hache

    ‘Hache’ Creator, Director Discuss Netflix’s Next Spanish Original, Dropping Nov. 1

    MADRID — On Nov 1 Netflix will drop its fifth Spanish original series, 1960’s-set drug smuggling drama “Hache,” produced by Madrid’s Weekend Studio for the platform. Created by Verónica Fernández and directed by Jorge Torregrossa (“La vida inesperada,” “Cocaine Coast,” “Velvet Collection”), “Hache” tells the story of Helena (Adriana Ugarte), a prostitute who ends up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad