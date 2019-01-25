‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ ‘The Favourite’ Among GLAAD Media Award Nominees

Films like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “The Favourite,” as well as artists such as Troye Sivan are among the nominees for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The awards, handed out by the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, recognizes media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Mj Rodriguez of “Pose” and Nico Santos from “Crazy Rich Asians” announced the nominees on Friday via a live-stream hosted from Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival.

Other nominees include FX’s “Pose,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and artists Janelle Monae and Hayley Kiyoko, as well as media personalities Don Lemon, Stephen Colbert, and Samantha Bee. Variety is up for an nomination as well for overall magazine coverage, alongside Billboard, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, and GQ.

Variety learned on Thursday that “Bohemian Rhapsody” has had its best original film nomination removed, following new accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against director Bryan Singer.

GLAAD announced 151 nominees in 27 categories, including an inaugural category for outstanding video game, along with kids & family programming, comedy and drama series, documentary, reality series, music artist, comic book, print, broadcast, and online news, and five Spanish-language categories.

For the first time ever, the GLAAD Media Awards’ outstanding film – limited release category expanded from five to 10 nominees. Films in this category include “Boy Erased,” “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” and “Hearts Beat Loud.”

The awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD’s work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28, at the Beverly Hilton, and in New York on Saturday, May 4, at the Hilton Midtown.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

“Blockers” (Universal)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros.)

“Deadpool 2” (20th Century Fox)

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” (Sony Pictures)

“Love, Simon” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

“1985” (Wolfe Releasing)

“Boy Erased” (Focus Features)

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (Fox Searchlight)

“Disobedience” (Bleecker Street)

“The Favourite” (Fox Searchlight)

“Hearts Beat Loud” (Gunpowder & Sky)

“A Kid Like Jake” (IFC Films)

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (FilmRise)

“Saturday Church” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“We the Animals” (The Orchard)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Billions” (Showtime)

“Black Lightning” (The CW)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Instinct” (CBS)

“Pose” (FX)

“Shadowhunters” (Freeform)

“Star” (Fox)

“Supergirl” (The CW)

“Wynonna Earp” (Syfy)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (FOX, now NBC)

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Superstore” (NBC)

“This Close” (Sundance Now)

“Vida” (Starz)

“Will & Grace” (NBC)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

“King in the North,” “Fresh Off the Boat” (ABC)

“Prom,” “Fuller House” (Netflix)

“Service,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (NBC)

“She,” “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

“Someplace Other Than Here,” “The Guest Book” (TBS)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (FX)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Life-Size 2” (Freeform)

“Sense8” (Netflix)

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon Prime)

Outstanding Documentary

“Believer” (HBO)

“Call Her Ganda” (Breaking Glass Pictures)

“My House” (Viceland)

“Quiet Heroes” (Logo)

“When the Beat Drops” (Logo)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

“Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network)

“Andi Mack” (The Disney Channel)

“Anne with an E” (Netflix)

“She-Ra” (Netflix)

“Steven Universe” (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Reality Program

“American Idol” (ABC)

“I Am Jazz” (TLC)

“Love & Hip Hop” (VH1)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, “By the Way, I Forgive You” (Low Country Sound/Elektra)

Brockhampton, “Iridescence” (RCA)

Christine and the Queens, “Chris” (Because Music)

Hayley Kiyoko, “Expectations” (Atlantic)

Janelle Monáe, “Dirty Computer” (Bad Boy Records)

Kim Petras, “Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1” (BunHead)

Shea Diamond, “Seen It All” (Asylum Worldwide)

Sophie, “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” (Future Classics)

Troye Sivan, “Bloom” (Capitol Records)

Years & Years, “Palo Santo” (Polydor)

Outstanding Comic Book

“Batwoman,” written by Marguerite Bennett, K. Perkins (DC Comics)

“Bingo Love,” written by Tee Franklin (Image Comics)

“Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles,” written by Mark Russell (DC Comics)

“Fence,” written by C.S. Pacat (BOOM! Studios)

“Iceman,” written by Sina Grace (Marvel Comics)

“Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass,” written by Lilah Sturges (BOOM! Studios)

“Oh S#!t It’s Kim & Kim,” written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Comics)

“Runaways,” written by Rainbow Rowell (Marvel Comics)

“Star Wars: Doctor Aphra,” written by Kieron Gillen, Simon “Spurrier” (Marvel Comics)

“Strangers in Paradise XXV,” written by Terry Moore (Abstract Studio)

Outstanding Video Game

“Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey” (Ubisoft)

“The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset” (Bethesda Softworks)

“Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire” (ArenaNet)

“Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire” (Versus Evil)

“The Sims Mobile” (Electronic Arts)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Mike Pence and ‘A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo’,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems,” “Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas” (HBO)

“Trans Rights Under Attack,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Troye Sivan Hopes ‘Boy Erased’ Reaches All Parents,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Valedictorian Seth Owen,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (syndicated)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows,” “CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)

“Gender: The Space Between,” “CBS News” (CBS)

“Legacy of Hope,” “Nightline” (ABC)

“Respect,” “SC Featured” (ESPN)

“South Texas Pride” [series], “KSAT News” (KSAT-TV [San Antonio, Texas])

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year,” “NBC Nightly News” (NBC)

“Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade,” “Vice News Tonight” (HBO)

“Olympian Adam Rippon,” “New Day” (CNN)

“Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling,” “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” (CNN)

“Trump: ‘Looking Very Seriously’ at Changing Transgender Definition,” “Velshi & Ruhle” (MSNBC)

Outstanding Newspaper Article

“He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn’t Get Disability Insurance” by Donald G. McNeil Jr. (The New York Times)

“LGBTQ Parents Challenge Stereotypes in China” by Sue-Lin Wong, Jason Lee (Reuters)

“‘More Than Fear’: Brazil’s LGBT Community Dreads Looming Bolsonaro Presidency” by Marina Lopes (The Washington Post)

“Pistons’ Reggie Bullock to Transgender Community: ‘I see y’all as people that I love'” by Malika Andrews (Chicago Tribune)

“Transgender Students Asked Betsy DeVos for Help. Here’s What Happened.” by Caitlin Emma (Politico)

Outstanding Magazine Article

“21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: ‘I Want to Portray These Characters, and I’m Ready'” by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein, Bryan White (The Hollywood Reporter)

“Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?” by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)

“Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay” by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee (People)

“Lena Waithe is Changing the Game” by Jacqueline Woodson (Vanity Fair)

“They are the Champions” by Katie Barnes (ESPN The Magazine)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Billboard

Ebony

Entertainment Weekly

GQ

Variety

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“Across U.S., LGBTQ Christians Try to Change Hearts and Minds From the Pews” by Julie Compton (NBCNews.com)

“Bermuda Same-sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships” by Ryan Ruggiero (CNBC.com)

“Deadnamed” by Lucas Waldron, Ken Schwencke (ProPublica.org)

“LGBTQ Caravan Migrants Marry While Waiting for Asylum in Tijuana” by Sarah Kinosian (INTOmore.com)

“Workplaces Need to Prepare for the Non-Binary Future” by Samantha Allen (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“I Was Jailed for Raising the Pride Flag in Egypt” by Amro Helmy (Buzzfeed Video)

“The Latinx Drag Queens Spearheading HIV Activism on the Border” by Paola Ramos (Vice.com)

“March for Our Lives and LGBT activism: ‘They’re definitely linked for me,’ says Emma González” by Beth Greenfield (Yahoo! Lifestyle)

“Marielle and Monica: The LGBT Activists Resisting Bolsonaro’s Brazil” by Fabio Erdos, Marina Costa, Charlie Phillips, Jacqueline Edenbrow (TheGuardian.com)

“Trans Model Aaron Philip is Making a Space for Disabilities on the Runway” (NowThis)

Outstanding Blog

Gays With Kids

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

TransGriot

Special Recognition

“Nanette” (Netflix)

“TransMilitary” (Logo)

The full Spanish-Language Nominees:

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language)

“Elite” (Netflix)

“Mi familia perfecta” (Telemundo)

“Mi marido tiene más familia” (Univision)

“Papá a toda madre” (Univision)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish-Language)

“Denuncian trabas migratorias contra la comunidad transgénero,” “Un Nuevo Dia” (Telemundo)

“Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day,” “Despierta América” (Univision)

“No es fácil en EEUU ser un gay latino,” “Noticias Telemundo Mediodía” (Telemundo)

“La primera escuela para niños transgénero de Chile,” “Nuestro Mundo” (CNN en Español)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish-Language)

“Entrevista con Pat ‘Cacahuate’ Manuel” Noticias Ya Tampa Bay (Univision)

“LAFC Pride Republic” Noticiero Univision Los Ángeles (Univision)

“Madre hispana lucha contra un agresivo cáncer seno” Noticias Univision Arizona (Univision)

“Primera Pareja Gay en Casarse en un Consulado Mexicano” Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)

“Transpesina” Univision 21 Fresno (Univision)

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish-Language)

“Apoyo y recursos para jóvenes LGBTQ y sus familias” por Virginia Gaglianone (LaOpinion.com)

“Así pinta la televisión hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representación preocupante” por Daniel Shoer Roth (ElNuevoHerald.com)

“Dallas: Para jóvenes LGBT con DACA, la lucha ha sido salir de dos clósets” por Jenny Manrique (AlDiaDallas.com)

“De la censura a la celebración: la historia de una exposición queer en Brasil” por Ernesto Londoño (NewYorkTimes.com/es)

“Desaliento y miedo en medio de celebración del Orgullo LGBT en NYC” por José Martínez (ElDiarioNY.com)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

“House of Mamis” (INTOmore.com)