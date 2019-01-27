×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Awkwafina on ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Oscars Snub, ‘Jumanji’ and The Rock

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All

Crazy Rich Asians” was snubbed at the Oscars, receiving no nominations from the Academy. But star Awkwafina doesn’t have any hard feelings.

“I don’t really know the exact reasoning behind it, but yeah, of course it would have been cool,” Awkwafina said about the historical rom-com not being nominated. “But we did have an amazing awards won. We were up for tons of awards and we actually won the Critics Choice Best Picture…we’re very grateful for the attention that it’s gotten.”

She added, “I don’t think we anticipated it to be nominated for any awards, so the fact that it got as much recognition as it did, I think that’s enough.”

Awkwafina spoke about “Crazy Rich Asians” at the Variety Studio, presented by AT&T, at the Sundance Film Festival, during an interview for her new film, “The Farewell.” The dramedy hails from writer/director Lulu Wang, and debuted to strong reviews at the Park City film fest. The film also marks Awkwafina’s first starring role, and shows off a more serious side of the breakthrough comedian.

Awkwafina signed onto “The Farewell” right after she wrapped shooting “Crazy Rich Asians,” but long before the rom-com hit theaters and turned her into a major star.

Related

“I was looking for cool roles like this — ones that spoke to me personally,” Awkwafina said. “I didn’t know that I would have a lead role, at least for a while, so that was really cool…When I got this, I think I was ready to face something a little different.”

Awkwafina is not slowing down any time soon with upcoming roles in the sequel to “The Angry Birds Movie” and Dwayne Johnson’s “Jumanji.”

Asked about her role in the “Jumanji” sequel,” she teased, “The only thing I can tell you is that obviously she’s a new character. I’m so excited to embark on that journey.”

Even though she’s now a household name, Awkwafina is still geeking out over getting to work alongside The Rock.

“Dwayne ”The Rock’ Johnson, he shouted me out on his Instagram, and I was like, ‘What! That’s so cool man!” I think my high school English teacher was like, ‘Dude you’re on The Rock’s Instagram, and I was like, ‘What! That’s so cool man?’”

Popular on Variety

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

More Film

  • Awkwafina Talks 'Crazy Rich Asians' Oscars

    Awkwafina on 'Crazy Rich Asians' Oscars Snub, 'Jumanji' and The Rock

    “Crazy Rich Asians” was snubbed at the Oscars, receiving no nominations from the Academy. But star Awkwafina doesn’t have any hard feelings. “I don’t really know the exact reasoning behind it, but yeah, of course it would have been cool,” Awkwafina said about the historical rom-com not being nominated. “But we did have an amazing [...]

  • Geraldine Viswanathan appears in Hala by

    Sundance Film Review: 'Hala'

    Minhal Baig’s camera gives high school senior Hala (Geraldine Viswanathan) plenty of respectful space as the American Muslim teen skateboards to class, writes in her journal, and touches herself in bed at night. Hala’s parents, however, don’t. If there are boys at the skate park, mom Eram (Purbi Joshi) is going to hear about it [...]

  • Share review

    Sundance: HBO Films Acquires 'Share' From A24

    HBO Films is buying “Share,” a cautionary tale about internet culture that debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The movie came into the festival with theatrical distribution, but it will instead debut on the cable channel at some point in 2019. It’s the second time this week that A24, the indie studio that backed [...]

  • Angela Sarafyan-Luke Hemsworth Drama 'We Are

    Angela Sarafyan-Luke Hemsworth Drama 'We Are Boats' Bought

    Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to the inspirational drama “We Are Boats,” starring “Westworld” alums Angela Sarafyan and Luke Hemsworth. Breaking Glass Pictures acquired rights to the film during the Sundance Film Festival in a deal negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and writer/director James Bird. The film will receive a [...]

  • Dr. Ruth Announces 'Sex for Dummies'

    Dr. Ruth Announces New Edition of 'Sex For Dummies' Centered On Millennials

    Dr. Ruth Westheimer stopped by the Variety Studio at Sundance presented by AT&T to discuss “Ask Dr. Ruth,” the upcoming documentary about her life and work, and revealed that she’s writing a new edition of her 1995 handbook “Sex for Dummies.” Westheimer explained that the new edition, her fourth, will be focused on millennials. “I [...]

  • Lego Movie 2

    Film Review: 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part'

    Looking back over the past decade, I can think of just two films that have done justice to the idea of play — the special way that creativity and imagination combine in the human brain to entertain us. The first was a lighthearted art film called “Faces Places” from forever-young director Agnès Varda in which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad