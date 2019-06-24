Constance Wu to Star in ‘Goodbye, Vitamin’ Adaptation for Universal (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to “Goodbye, Vitamin,” the 2017 debut novel from Rachel Khong, with Constance Wu attached to star, sources tell Variety.

Dylan Clark will produce for his Universal-based Dylan Clark Productions with Jennifer Yee McDevitt adapting the novel. Wu will also executive produce.

“Goodbye, Vitamin” follows Wu’s character, Ruth Young, who discovers that her father, a renowned history professor, has lost his job after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She decides to return home and work with her father’s former student to stage a fake class so he can continue to teach.

Khong’s novel was named a Best Book of the Year by NPR, O, The Oprah Magazine, Vogue, San Francisco Chronicle, Esquire, Huffington Post, Nylon, Entertainment Weekly, Buzzfeed, Booklist, and The Independent. It was also the winner of the California Book Award for First Fiction and was also an LA Times Book Prize Finalist.

Brian Williams brought in the book and will oversee for Dylan Clark Productions. Director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Wu most recently starred in last summer’s hit romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” and can be seen on ABC’s TV series “Fresh Off the Boat,” which was recently renewed for another season. Wu is also set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the STX comedy “Hustlers,” which opens on Sept. 13.

Wu is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson L.L.P. McDevitt is represented by Rise Management and Lichter, Grossman Nichols, Adler & Feldman and Khong is repped by UTA and Marya Spence at Janklow & Nesbit Associates.