What’s Coming to Netflix in November

October is over which means spooky flicks (aside from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) are done. So, Netflix is making room for its upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas programming. Prepare for the merry festivities by curling up with some hot cocoa and watching “Elliot the Littlest Reindeer,” or the second season of “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.”
Netflix is adding to its slate of black productions by adding the ’90s films such as “Paid In Full” and the Nia Long and Larenz Tate love story “Love Jones.” The streamer is also including “Undercover Brother 2” starring Michael Jai White on its long list of movies.
Additionally, some highly anticipated TV projects are making their way to the streamer this month such as Kerry Washington’s “American Son” and “The Crown.” Fans are anxious to see how Netflix continues the royals story with its new cast including with Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.
With the overall drop in temperature and classics like “The Matrix” and “Grease” also joining the streamer this month, November is quickly proving to be a good time to Netflix and chill.
See the full list of titles below.
Nov. 1
American Son
Atypical: Season 3
Drive
Fire in Paradise
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday in the Wild
The King
The Man Without Gravity
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
We Are the Wave
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Mars: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
The Christmas Candle
The Deep: Season 3
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
Nov. 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door
District 9
The End of the F***ing World
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 4
Tune in for Love
Undercover Brother 2
Nov. 6
Burning Cane
SCAMS
Shadow
Nov. 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Nov. 8
Busted!: Season 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
Green Eggs and Ham
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
Wild District: Season 2 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Little Things: Season 3
Nov. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Nov. 11
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2
Nov. 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
Nov. 13
Maradona in Mexico
Nov. 14
The Stranded
Nov. 15
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
GO!: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
Nov. 16
Suffragette
The Crown: Season 3
Nov. 19
Iliza: Unveiled
No hay tiempo para la verguenza
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros
Nov. 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
Nov. 22
Dino Girl Gauko
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
Mon frère
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Narcoworld: Dope Stories
Nobody’s Looking
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
End of Watch
Nov. 24
Shot Caller
Nov. 25
Dirty John: Season 1
Nov. 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
Nov. 27
Broken
The Irishman
Nov. 28
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mytho
Atlantics
Chip and Potato: Season 2
I Lost My Body
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us
Sugar Rush Christmas