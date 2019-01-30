×
What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2019

Velvet Buzzsaw
Netflix is offering a mix of classics and new titles to watch from the comforts of your home. Starting in February, subscribers can laugh with a few “American Pie” movies, enjoy a scare with the “Jaws” franchise, and sing along to “Hairspray.”

Several original shows and movies are debuting in February as well, including Dan Gilroy’s horrifying “Velvet Buzzsaw,” toplined by Jake Gyllenhaal. New series “Russian Doll,” executive produced by Amy Poehler and starring Natasha Lyonne, also premieres on Feb. 1. Ray Romano has a big month ahead with his dark comedy “Paddleton” and stand-up special “Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner.” Fans can also look forward to more episodes of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” and the third season of “One Day at a Time” later in the month.

See the full list of titles below:

Feb. 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll
Siempre bruja
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 2
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a Bonus Book

Feb. 3
Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Feb. 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6 
The Soloist

Feb. 8
¡Nailed It! México
El árbol de la sangre
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
One Day at a Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9
The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Feb. 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
Little Women

Feb. 14
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Yucatan

Feb. 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb. 21
The Drug King

Feb. 22
Chef’s Table: Volume 6
Firebrand
GO! Vive a tu manera
Paddleton
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
The Photographer of Mauthausen
Workin’ Moms

Feb. 25
Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound

Stream all the shows and movies on Netflix.com. You can also download the Netflix app here and stream content directly to your phone, laptop, or tablet, along with streaming devices like the Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

