What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2019

Netflix is offering a mix of classics and new titles to watch from the comforts of your home. Starting in February, subscribers can laugh with a few “American Pie” movies, enjoy a scare with the “Jaws” franchise, and sing along to “Hairspray.”
Several original shows and movies are debuting in February as well, including Dan Gilroy’s horrifying “Velvet Buzzsaw,” toplined by Jake Gyllenhaal. New series “Russian Doll,” executive produced by Amy Poehler and starring Natasha Lyonne, also premieres on Feb. 1. Ray Romano has a big month ahead with his dark comedy “Paddleton” and stand-up special “Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner.” Fans can also look forward to more episodes of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” and the third season of “One Day at a Time” later in the month.
See the full list of titles below:
Feb. 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll
Siempre bruja
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw
Feb. 2
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a Bonus Book
Feb. 3
Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Feb. 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
Feb. 6
The Soloist
Feb. 8
¡Nailed It! México
El árbol de la sangre
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
One Day at a Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
Unauthorized Living
Feb. 9
The Break: Season 2
Feb. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
Feb. 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
Little Women
Feb. 14
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
Feb. 15
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Yucatan
Feb. 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Feb. 21
The Drug King
Feb. 22
Chef’s Table: Volume 6
Firebrand
GO! Vive a tu manera
Paddleton
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
The Photographer of Mauthausen
Workin’ Moms
Feb. 25
Dolphin Tale 2
Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Feb. 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound
