What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2019

Netflix is offering a mix of classics and new titles to watch from the comforts of your home. Starting in February, subscribers can laugh with a few “American Pie” movies, enjoy a scare with the “Jaws” franchise, and sing along to “Hairspray.”

Several original shows and movies are debuting in February as well, including Dan Gilroy’s horrifying “Velvet Buzzsaw,” toplined by Jake Gyllenhaal. New series “Russian Doll,” executive produced by Amy Poehler and starring Natasha Lyonne, also premieres on Feb. 1. Ray Romano has a big month ahead with his dark comedy “Paddleton” and stand-up special “Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner.” Fans can also look forward to more episodes of “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj” and the third season of “One Day at a Time” later in the month.

See the full list of titles below:

Feb. 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 2

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

Feb. 3

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Feb. 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6

The Soloist

Feb. 8

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9

The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Feb. 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

Feb. 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

Feb. 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb. 21

The Drug King

Feb. 22

Chef’s Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin’ Moms

Feb. 25

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

