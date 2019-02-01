×
What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2019

CREDIT: Polygram/Channel 4/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock

February is here, which means Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Hulu is offering traditional fare (think Kleenex and chocolates) like the Sandra Bullock-led rom-com “While You Were Sleeping,” as well as “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Moonstruck,” and “Barefoot.”

Why stop at romantic relationships though? Celebrate Galentine’s Day, the Feb. 13 “holiday” popularized by “Parks and Recreation,” which honors women and female friendship. Check out the thrilling “Thelma & Louise” or “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” and for campy reality TV fun, watch women fight and make up on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Hulu has also brought out a spate of James Bond films, so get yourself a martini (shaken, not stirred) and marathon “Dr. No,” “From Russia With Love,” and “Thunderball,” all the way up to “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

Additionally, recent critically acclaimed movies available on the platform this month include the dark comedy western “The Sisters Brothers,” and the documentaries “Three Identical Strangers” and “Tickled.”

See the full list of titles below

Feb. 1
Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Record of Grancrest War: Complete Season 1
A View to a Kill
The Animal
Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre
Bad Santa
Barefoot
The Big Lebowski
The Bounty
The Bourne Ultimatum
Born on the Fourth of July
Broadway Danny Rose
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Capote
Chaos
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Liberty
Dazed and Confused
Deep Blue Sea
Delta Farce
Dr. No
Equilibrium
Escape from Alcatraz
Field of Dreams
Flesh + Blood
Foolish
For Your Eyes Only
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Freedomland
From Russia with Love
Goldeneye
Hairspray
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
How to Deal
Kingpin
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lars and the Real Girl
License to Kill
The Madness of King George
Marathon Man
Metro
Mississippi Burning
Moonraker
Moonstruck
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat Annihilation
Mystic Pizza
Next Day Air
Old Fashioned
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
The Portrait of a Lady
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Quiet Ones
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
The Royal Tenenbaums
Space Jam
The Secret Garden
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Toybox
Thelma & Louise
Three Kings
Thunderball
Tomcats
Tomorrow Never Dies
Unforgettable
Universal Soldier
Untamed Heart
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Wedding Crashers
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
While You Were Sleeping

Feb. 2
Cabin Fever
Pick of the Litter

Feb. 3
Legion: Complete Season 2

Feb. 4
Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 10
Dog Days
Experimenter

Feb. 5
Paid in Full

Feb. 8
PEN15: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Feb. 9
The Preppie Connection

Feb.10
The Song

Feb. 11
All Square

Feb. 14
False Flag: Complete Season 2
Zac & Mia: Complete Season 2

Feb. 15
Bondi Harvest: Complete Season 1
Jamie’s Quick and Easy: Complete Seasons 1-2
Feb. 16
Proven Innocent: Series Premiere
A Perfect Day

Feb. 17
The Party

Feb. 18
Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special
The Sisters Brothers

Feb. 20
Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 3

Feb. 23
Death Wish

Feb. 25
Archer: Danger Island: Complete Season 9
Every Day
The School

Feb. 26
The Enemy Within: Series Premiere
The Voice: Season 16 Premiere
Three Identical Strangers

Feb. 27
World of Dance: Season 3 Premiere
Tickled

Feb. 28
Whiskey Cavalier: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Digging for Fire
The Guilty

Available through the Starz add-on:

Feb. 2
Tangled
Brave

Feb. 9
Cars 2
Toy Story 3

Feb. 16
Gnomeo & Juliet
Wreck-It Ralph

Feb. 23
Slender Man

Available through the HBO add-on:

Feb. 23
O.G.

Available through the Showtime add-on:

Feb. 1
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
Whitney: Can I Be Me

Feb. 21
Desus & Mero: Series Premiere



