What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2019

February is here, which means Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Hulu is offering traditional fare (think Kleenex and chocolates) like the Sandra Bullock-led rom-com “While You Were Sleeping,” as well as “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Moonstruck,” and “Barefoot.”

Why stop at romantic relationships though? Celebrate Galentine’s Day, the Feb. 13 “holiday” popularized by “Parks and Recreation,” which honors women and female friendship. Check out the thrilling “Thelma & Louise” or “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” and for campy reality TV fun, watch women fight and make up on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Hulu has also brought out a spate of James Bond films, so get yourself a martini (shaken, not stirred) and marathon “Dr. No,” “From Russia With Love,” and “Thunderball,” all the way up to “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

Additionally, recent critically acclaimed movies available on the platform this month include the dark comedy western “The Sisters Brothers,” and the documentaries “Three Identical Strangers” and “Tickled.”

See the full list of titles below and sign in to Hulu.com (or get a free 7-day trial here) to start watching.

Feb. 1

Into The Dark: Down: Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Record of Grancrest War: Complete Season 1

A View to a Kill

The Animal

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

Bad Santa

Barefoot

The Big Lebowski

The Bounty

The Bourne Ultimatum

Born on the Fourth of July

Broadway Danny Rose

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Capote

Chaos

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Liberty

Dazed and Confused

Deep Blue Sea

Delta Farce

Dr. No

Equilibrium

Escape from Alcatraz

Field of Dreams

Flesh + Blood

Foolish

For Your Eyes Only

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Freedomland

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Hairspray

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Deal

Kingpin

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lars and the Real Girl

License to Kill

The Madness of King George

Marathon Man

Metro

Mississippi Burning

Moonraker

Moonstruck

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Annihilation

Mystic Pizza

Next Day Air

Old Fashioned

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

The Portrait of a Lady

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Quiet Ones

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

The Royal Tenenbaums

Space Jam

The Secret Garden

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Toybox

Thelma & Louise

Three Kings

Thunderball

Tomcats

Tomorrow Never Dies

Unforgettable

Universal Soldier

Untamed Heart

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Wedding Crashers

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

While You Were Sleeping

Feb. 2

Cabin Fever

Pick of the Litter

Feb. 3

Legion: Complete Season 2

Feb. 4

Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 10

Dog Days

Experimenter

Feb. 5

Paid in Full

Feb. 8

PEN15: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Feb. 9

The Preppie Connection

Feb.10

The Song

Feb. 11

All Square

Feb. 14

False Flag: Complete Season 2

Zac & Mia: Complete Season 2

Feb. 15

Bondi Harvest: Complete Season 1

Jamie’s Quick and Easy: Complete Seasons 1-2

Next

Feb. 16

Proven Innocent: Series Premiere

A Perfect Day

Feb. 17

The Party

Feb. 18

Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special

The Sisters Brothers

Feb. 20

Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 3

Feb. 23

Death Wish

Feb. 25

Archer: Danger Island: Complete Season 9

Every Day

The School

Feb. 26

The Enemy Within: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 16 Premiere

Three Identical Strangers

Feb. 27

World of Dance: Season 3 Premiere

Tickled

Feb. 28

Whiskey Cavalier: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Digging for Fire

The Guilty

Available through the Starz add-on:

Feb. 2

Tangled

Brave

Feb. 9

Cars 2

Toy Story 3

Feb. 16

Gnomeo & Juliet

Wreck-It Ralph

Feb. 23

Slender Man

Available through the HBO add-on:

Feb. 23

O.G.

Available through the Showtime add-on:

Feb. 1

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

Whitney: Can I Be Me

Feb. 21

Desus & Mero: Series Premiere

