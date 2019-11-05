What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in November 2019

Amazon is prepping for the couch-bound holiday season with the addition of several originals to the streamer this month. The second season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” starring John Krasinski premiered Nov. 1 and season 4 of “The Man in the High Castle” will follow shortly after with a Nov. 15 debut. Additionally, Adam Driver-starrer “The Report” drops Nov. 29.

A number of classics including the 1963 film “From Russia With Love,” “Fatal Attraction,” “A View to A Kill,” and “Chinatown” also hit the streamer this month.

View the complete list below.

Nov. 1

A View To A Kill

Bad Santa

Big Top Pee-Wee

Chinatown

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Double Jeopardy

Dr. No

Escape From Alcatraz

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex *But Were Afraid To Ask

Fatal Attraction

Fire with Fire

Flashdance

For Your Eyes Only

Freelancers

From Russia With Love

Gloria (English Subtitled)

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Kingpin

License To Kill

Light Sleeper

Live And Let Die

Moonraker

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Overlord

Reds

Save the Last Dance 2

Soapdish

Summer’s Moon

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Firm

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Ring

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 2

Tomorrow Never Dies

Training Day

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

You Only Live Twice

Nov. 6

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Nov. 8

One Child Nation

Nov. 13

Anna and the Apocalypse

Romans

Nov. 14

Instant Family

The Souvenir

Nov. 15

Creed 2

The Man in the High Castle: Season 4

Nov. 19

Bottom of the 9th

Nov. 20

The Fanatic

Nov. 22

Costume Quest: Christmas Special

Nov. 29

The Report

Nov. 30

Low Tide