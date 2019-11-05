What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in November 2019

Amazon is prepping for the couch-bound holiday season with the addition of several originals to the streamer this month. The second season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” starring John Krasinski premiered Nov. 1 and season 4 of “The Man in the High Castle” will follow shortly after with a Nov. 15 debut. Additionally, Adam Driver-starrer “The Report” drops Nov. 29.
A number of classics including the 1963 film “From Russia With Love,” “Fatal Attraction,” “A View to A Kill,” and “Chinatown” also hit the streamer this month.
View the complete list below.
Nov. 1
A View To A Kill
Bad Santa
Big Top Pee-Wee
Chinatown
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Double Jeopardy
Dr. No
Escape From Alcatraz
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex *But Were Afraid To Ask
Fatal Attraction
Fire with Fire
Flashdance
For Your Eyes Only
Freelancers
From Russia With Love
Gloria (English Subtitled)
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Kingpin
License To Kill
Light Sleeper
Live And Let Die
Moonraker
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Overlord
Reds
Save the Last Dance 2
Soapdish
Summer’s Moon
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Firm
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Ring
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season 2
Tomorrow Never Dies
Training Day
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
You Only Live Twice
Nov. 6
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Nov. 8
One Child Nation
Nov. 13
Anna and the Apocalypse
Romans
Nov. 14
Instant Family
The Souvenir
Nov. 15
Creed 2
The Man in the High Castle: Season 4
Nov. 19
Bottom of the 9th
Nov. 20
The Fanatic
Nov. 22
Costume Quest: Christmas Special
Nov. 29
The Report
Nov. 30
Low Tide