‘Coming 2 America’: Vanessa Bell Calloway to Reprise Original Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Vanessa Bell Calloway is set to reprise her role as Imani Izzi in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming sequel “Coming 2 America.” Comedian Luenell will also join the cast.

In the original pic, Calloway portrayed Prince Akeem’s wife-to-be after a marriage arranged by his father.

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are returning to star in “Coming 2 America” alongside Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, Kiki Layne and James Earl Jones.

“Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer will direct the project with Murphy, Kevin Misher, and Kenya Barris producing.

The 1988 original movie, directed by John Landis, starred Murphy as the charming African prince Akeem, who traveled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. Hall played Akeem’s best friend Semmi, with Jones as his father. The comedy was a major hit, grossing nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.

Calloway’s previous film and television credits include “Shameless,” “Saints and Sinners” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” Luenell has appeared in “A Star Is Born,” “Think Like a Man,” “Californication” and “Lopez” with George Lopez.