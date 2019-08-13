Film News Roundup: Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Join Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’

In today’s film news roundup, Jordan Peele’s “Candyman” rounds out its cast, Hayes Hargrove gets two parts, and Oscar-winning sound mixer Tom Fleischman is honored.

CASTINGS

Colman Domingo and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett have joined Jordan Peele’s “Candyman” reboot, which has started shooting in Chicago.

Written by Peele and Rosenfeld and directed by Nia DaCosta, the new “Candyman” is being described as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 gothic horror film, which was based on Clive Barker’s short story “The Forbidden” about the deadly ghost of an artist and slave.

MGM is producing and financing. Universal will distribute “Candyman” globally with the U.S. release date slated for June 12.

Hayes Hargrove has joined the cast of the Focus Features film “Half Brothers,” directed by Luke Greenfield and starring Luis Gerardo Mendez.

Hargrove plays a blissfully ignorant ride share driver. Mendez is playing a man who grew up worshiping his father in Mexico until the father left for America and never returned. His son then discovers his father is dying and he needs to fly to Chicago and go on a road trip with the half brother he didn’t know he had.

Hargrove has also joined the NBC series “Bluff City Law” as a hydrogeologist who studies the economics of the Mississippi River.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

The Cinema Audio Society has selected sound mixer Tom Fleischman as the recipient of its Career Achievement Award.

The trophy will be presented at the 56th CAS Awards on Jan. 25 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

He won an Academy Award for best sound mixing for “Hugo” and received Oscar nominations for “Reds,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Gangs of New York” and “The Aviator.” He won Emmy Awards for “Afterschool Specials: Can A Guy Say No,” “No Direction Home: Bob Dylan,” “History of the Eagles” and “Boardwalk Empire: The Milkmaid’s Lot.”