×

Film News Roundup: Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Join Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Colman Domingo Variety Facetime Portrait
CREDIT: Jenna Greene

In today’s film news roundup, Jordan Peele’s “Candyman” rounds out its cast, Hayes Hargrove gets two parts, and Oscar-winning sound mixer Tom Fleischman is honored.

CASTINGS

Colman Domingo and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett have joined Jordan Peele’s “Candyman” reboot, which has started shooting in Chicago.

Written by Peele and Rosenfeld and directed by Nia DaCosta, the new “Candyman” is being described as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 gothic horror film, which was based on Clive Barker’s short story “The Forbidden” about the deadly ghost of an artist and slave.

MGM is producing and financing. Universal will distribute “Candyman” globally with the U.S. release date slated for June 12.

****

Hayes Hargrove has joined the cast of the Focus Features film “Half Brothers,” directed by Luke Greenfield and starring Luis Gerardo Mendez.

Hargrove plays a blissfully ignorant ride share driver. Mendez is playing a man who grew up worshiping his father in Mexico until the father left for America and never returned. His son then discovers his father is dying and he needs to fly to Chicago and go on a road trip with the half brother he didn’t know he had.

Hargrove has also joined the NBC series “Bluff City Law” as a hydrogeologist who studies the economics of the  Mississippi River.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

The Cinema Audio Society has selected sound mixer Tom Fleischman as the recipient of its Career Achievement Award.

The trophy will be presented at the 56th CAS Awards on Jan. 25 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

He won an Academy Award for best sound mixing for “Hugo” and received Oscar nominations for “Reds,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Gangs of New York” and “The Aviator.” He won Emmy Awards for “Afterschool Specials: Can A Guy Say No,” “No Direction Home: Bob Dylan,” “History of the Eagles” and “Boardwalk Empire: The Milkmaid’s Lot.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Colman Domingo Variety Facetime Portrait

    Film News Roundup: Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Join Jordan Peele's 'Candyman'

    In today’s film news roundup, Jordan Peele’s “Candyman” rounds out its cast, Hayes Hargrove gets two parts, and Oscar-winning sound mixer Tom Fleischman is honored. CASTINGS Colman Domingo and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett have joined Jordan Peele’s “Candyman” reboot, which has started shooting in Chicago. Written by Peele and Rosenfeld and directed by Nia DaCosta, the new [...]

  • Harry Styles Won't Play Prince Eric

    Harry Styles Passes on Prince Eric Role in Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'

    Harry Styles has passed on the role of Prince Eric in “The Little Mermaid,” sources confirmed to Variety. Sources say the initial reports about his casting were premature and that Styles made the decision to move on amicably. The studio has already begun looking at others for the part and, according to sources, a decision [...]

  • Box Office: Can Any Movie Break

    With Five More New Releases, Can Any Movie Break Through at the Box Office in August?

    August’s box office traffic jam is turning into full-on pileup. After five new nationwide releases last weekend, most of which failed in spectacular fashion, five more newcomers are arriving on movie theater marquees. It could mean another rough outing for Hollywood studios. Universal’s raunchy comedy “Good Boys,” Sony’s animated “Angry Birds” sequel and Entertainment Studio’s [...]

  • Film Movement Picks Up North American

    Film Movement Picks Up North American Rights to 'God of the Piano' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Film Movement has picked up North American rights to “God of the Piano,” with the deal sealed by sales agent Film Republic. Itay Tal’s debut first launched at the Rotterdam Film Festival, before screening at BAFICI and Moscow. Last week it took the best actress prize at the Jerusalem Film Festival, for Naama Preis in [...]

  • 'SpongeBob,' 'Star Trek' and More Franchises

    From 'Star Trek' to 'SpongeBob,' Here's All the Content in Play For CBS-Viacom Merger

    Hollywood’s landscape has changed dramatically since Viacom and CBS were last married in 2005. Now that the two media giants seek a Wall Street reunion, there are endless possibilities for the future of its shared content pie. Huge action franchises like “Mission: Impossible” and “Transformers” from Paramount Pictures could explore new origin stories or exploit [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad