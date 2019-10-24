Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci Love Story ‘Supernova’ Closes Multiple Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“Supernova,” a romance starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as a longtime couple on a road trip, has inked a raft of early distribution deals after having just wrapped a six-week shoot in England’s scenic Lake District.

The Bureau Sales has sold Harry Macqueen’s new feature to territories including the U.K. (Studiocanal), Germany and Austria (Weltkino), Japan (Culture Entertainment), Benelux (Cineart), Taiwan (Catchplay), Penny Black (Airlines) and Scandinavia (Scanbox). The Bureau Sales will shop the film further at AFM next month.

The movie marks actor Macqueen’s second feature as a director following his highly regarded debut, “Hinterland,” in 2014. “Supernova” centers on Sam and Tusker, partners of 20 years, who are traveling across England in their old RV visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with early-onset dementia two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have.

As the trip progresses, however, their ideas for the future clash, secrets come out, and their love for each other is tested as never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s illness.

“‘Supernova’ is a deeply romantic, modern love story,” said Macqueen, who also wrote the script. “It follows two people who are bound together by their love for each other but being pushed apart by the situation they find themselves in. It is an intimate, naked portrayal of a relationship facing a fissure that threatens to cut it to its very core.”

Clémentine Hugot of The Bureau Sales described the film as “every sales agent’s dream, combining strong producers, gifted actors, an elegant script, and a talented director who celebrates love with a mix of witty humor and truly heartfelt, emotional moments. All of these factors are reflected in the quality of the first distributors we have managed to attach so far.”

Firth won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his portrayal of King George VI in “The King’s Speech.” His performance in “A Single Man” also won him a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination. Tucci was nominated for an Oscar for “The Lovely Bones” and has appeared in the “Hunger Games” movies and “The Devil Wears Prada.” He recently wrote and directed “Final Portrait.”

“Supernova” is produced by Emily Morgan of Quiddity Films (“I Am Not a Witch,” “Make Up”) and Tristan Goligher of The Bureau (“45 Years,” “Lean on Pete,” “Only You,” “Weekend”). Development was initiated by Morgan, with research and screenwriting support from the Wellcome Trust and Quiddity’s BFI Vision Award before The Bureau boarded the film. Financiers are BBC Films and the BFI. Executive producers are Mary Burke, Vincent Gadelle and Eva Yates.

“Supernova’s” impressive roster of talent behind the camera includes cinematographer Dick Pope, who was Oscar-nominated for “The Illusionist” and “Mr. Turner.” Casting director Shaheen Baig’s award-winning films include “Lady Macbeth” and “Control.” Production designer Sarah Finlay’s credits include “45 Years” and, most recently, “Ammonite.” Editor Chris Wyatt’s work spans “This Is England,” “71” and “God’s Own Country,” and supervising sound editor Joakim Sündstrom has worked on such films as “The Constant Gardener” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“We fell in love with Harry’s beautiful, tender script for ‘Supernova,’ a story told with such warmth, wit and maturity,” said Alison Meese, head of U.K. acquisitions at Studiocanal.