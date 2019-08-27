Colin Farrell Teams With ‘The Favourite’ Producer on First Project for New Production Company

Colin Farrell has set Irish crime drama “The Ruin” as the first production for his new production banner Chapel Place Productions. The project will re-team Farrell with his “The Lobster” producer Lee Magiday.

The newly formed Chapel Place was set up by Farrell with his sister and manager Claudine Farrell. The pair will team with Magiday’s, also newly founded, Sleeper Films as well as Australia’s Hopscotch Features for the feature adaptation. Troy Lum and Andrew Mason will produce for Hopscotch.

Written by Dervla McTiernan, ‘The Ruin’ tells the story of police officer Cormac Reilly who discovers two neglected children in a crumbling house in Galway, their mother dead upstairs from an overdose. Twenty years later, when another body is found, Reilly is drawn back to the cold case that has haunted his career, uncovering shocking secrets about police corruption and abuses of the church, and questioning who among his colleagues he can trust.

Magiday was Oscar-nominated this year for “The Favourite,” also from “The Lobster” director Yorgos Lanthimos, which won her a BAFTA for outstanding British film.

“I’m excited to be working with Troy and Andrew and teaming up again with Colin and Claudine on such thought-provoking material,” said Magiday. “‘The Ruin’ is a brilliant debut; an atmospheric, resonant and intricately woven story with deeply affecting characters.”

No cast has yet been announced for the project, including whether Farrell will take a role. The actor has only previously received one feature production credit, as executive producer on Danis Tanovic’s 2009 war drama “Triage,” in which he starred.

Published last year, the debut novel is the first in a series of novels from McTiernan to feature Detective Cormac Reilly. The second book in the series, “The Scholar,” was published earlier this year with “The Good Turn” expected in 2020.