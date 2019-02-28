Colin Farrell to Star in A24 Robot Drama ‘After Yang’

Colin Farrell will star in A24’s upcoming film “After Yang.” Korean-born filmmaker Kogonada will direct the robot drama from his own script.

A24 has greenlit the project, which is based on the Alexander Weinstein short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang.”

“After Yang” centers on a father and daughter as they try to save the life of their robotic family member Yang in a world where robotic children are purchased as live-in-babysitters. In the story, Yang has been programmed to help his little sister learn about her cultural heritage.

Theresa Park and her Per Capita Productions will produce with Cinereach. Park and Cinereach bought the rights to the short story last year and attached Kogonada to adapt it.

Kogonada made his feature directorial debut with 2017’s “Columbus” starring John Cho.

Farrell will be seen next in Disney’s “Dumbo,” directed by Tim Burton. He recently starred in “Widows,” “The Killing Of A Sacred Deer,” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.”

Farrell is repped by CAA, managers Ilene Feldman and Claudine Farrell and Hansen, Jacobson. Kogonada is represented by UTA and Gang Tyre. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.