COLA Announces California On-Location Awards Winners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Dolemite is My Name,” and HBO’s “Ballers” are among the winners of this year’s COLA awards.

The COLAs recognize location managers, public employees and other professionals who help facilitate on-location production across the Golden State. This year’s awards program was held at the Universal Hilton.

Finalists and winners are voted on by Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), past COLA winners, and a steering committee of Teamsters Local 399 members.

Additionally, Ted Sarandos was presented with the Golden Slate Award by his pal John Stamos. Previous winners of the honor include Ryan Murphy and Betsy Beers.

View the complete list below:

Location Manager of the Year – Studio Feature

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Sony Pictures: Rick Schuler

Location Manager of the Year – Independent Feature

Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix: David Lyons

Location Manager of the Year – Episodic TV – 1 hour

Bosch, Amazon: Robert Paulsen

Location Manager of the Year – Episodic TV – 1/2 hour

Ballers, HBO: Michael Chickey

Location Manager of the Year – Commercials

Red Bull Airforce Supermoon: Dan Beal

Location Manager of the Year – Print Media

Jeep Photo Shoot: Mike Floyd

Location Team of the Year – Studio Feature

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Sony Pictures: Rick Schuler, Supervising Location Manager; Steve Mapel, Location Manager; Scott Fitzgerald, Key Assistant Location Manager; Kirk Worley, Key Assistant Location Manager; Jacob Torres, Key Assistant Location Manager; Scott Kradolfer, Key Assistant Location Manager; Christina Beaumont, Key Assistant Location Manager; Suzanne Shugarman, Assistant Location Manager; Daniel Alvarez, Assistant Location Manager; Lori Balton, Location Scout; Galidan Nauber, Location Scout; Connor McClafferty, Location Scout

Location Team of the Year – Independent Feature

Bliss, Amazon: Stephenson Crossley, Location Manager; Julie Karelitz, Key Assistant Location Manager; Darrin Cummings, Key Assistant Location Manager; Nancy Bruno, Key Assistant Location Manager; Evan Gabriele, Key Assistant Location Manager; Bryan Glinsky, Key Assistant Location Manager; Jeremy Torgerson, Assistant Location Manager

Location Team of the Year – Episodic TV – 1 hour

Bosch, Amazon: Paul Schreiber, Supervising Location Manager; Robert Paulsen, Location Manager; Eva Schroeder, Key Assistant Location Manager; Oscar Ibarra, Key Assistant Location Manager; Isaac Chenevey, Assistant Location Manager; Brad Warden, Key Assistant Location Manager; Kimberly Lynn, Key Assistant Location Manager; Sam Gomez, Scout; Claudia Eastman, Scout; David McKinney, Key Assistant Location Manager; Will O’brien, Key Assistant Location Manager.

Location Team of the Year – Episodic TV – 1/2 hour

Dollface, Hulu: Kyle Sucher, Location Manager; Danny Finn, Key Assistant Location Manager; Josh Vignery, Key Assistant Location Manager; Scott Kradolfer, Key Assistant Location Manager; Nick Bell, Key Assistant Location Manager; Dan Dawson, Assistant Location Manager

Location Team of the Year – Commercials

Capital One: Louis-Laurent de Fontanes; Location Manager; Erik Snyder, Location Manager; Jason Parham, Location Manager

Assistant Location Manager of the Year – Feature Films

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Sony Pictures: Scott Fitzgerald, Key Assistant Location Manager

Assistant Location Manager of the Year – Television

Marvel: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, ABC Studios: Miles Beal-Ampah, Key Assistant Location Manager

Public Employee of the Year – City

Annette Taylor, Film Permit Coordinator, City of Vallejo

Public Employee of the Year – County

Debbie Damiano, Humboldt County

Public Employee of the Year – State

Fleccia Wilson, California State Parks

Public Employee of the Year – Federal

Linda Steinberg, US Forest Service