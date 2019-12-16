COLA Announces California On-Location Awards Winners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Dolemite is My Name,” and HBO’s “Ballers” are among the winners of this year’s COLA awards.
The COLAs recognize location managers, public employees and other professionals who help facilitate on-location production across the Golden State. This year’s awards program was held at the Universal Hilton.
Finalists and winners are voted on by Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), past COLA winners, and a steering committee of Teamsters Local 399 members.
Additionally, Ted Sarandos was presented with the Golden Slate Award by his pal John Stamos. Previous winners of the honor include Ryan Murphy and Betsy Beers.
View the complete list below:
Location Manager of the Year – Studio Feature
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Sony Pictures: Rick Schuler
Location Manager of the Year – Independent Feature
Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix: David Lyons
Location Manager of the Year – Episodic TV – 1 hour
Bosch, Amazon: Robert Paulsen
Location Manager of the Year – Episodic TV – 1/2 hour
Ballers, HBO: Michael Chickey
Location Manager of the Year – Commercials
Red Bull Airforce Supermoon: Dan Beal
Location Manager of the Year – Print Media
Jeep Photo Shoot: Mike Floyd
Location Team of the Year – Studio Feature
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Sony Pictures: Rick Schuler, Supervising Location Manager; Steve Mapel, Location Manager; Scott Fitzgerald, Key Assistant Location Manager; Kirk Worley, Key Assistant Location Manager; Jacob Torres, Key Assistant Location Manager; Scott Kradolfer, Key Assistant Location Manager; Christina Beaumont, Key Assistant Location Manager; Suzanne Shugarman, Assistant Location Manager; Daniel Alvarez, Assistant Location Manager; Lori Balton, Location Scout; Galidan Nauber, Location Scout; Connor McClafferty, Location Scout
Location Team of the Year – Independent Feature
Bliss, Amazon: Stephenson Crossley, Location Manager; Julie Karelitz, Key Assistant Location Manager; Darrin Cummings, Key Assistant Location Manager; Nancy Bruno, Key Assistant Location Manager; Evan Gabriele, Key Assistant Location Manager; Bryan Glinsky, Key Assistant Location Manager; Jeremy Torgerson, Assistant Location Manager
Location Team of the Year – Episodic TV – 1 hour
Bosch, Amazon: Paul Schreiber, Supervising Location Manager; Robert Paulsen, Location Manager; Eva Schroeder, Key Assistant Location Manager; Oscar Ibarra, Key Assistant Location Manager; Isaac Chenevey, Assistant Location Manager; Brad Warden, Key Assistant Location Manager; Kimberly Lynn, Key Assistant Location Manager; Sam Gomez, Scout; Claudia Eastman, Scout; David McKinney, Key Assistant Location Manager; Will O’brien, Key Assistant Location Manager.
Location Team of the Year – Episodic TV – 1/2 hour
Dollface, Hulu: Kyle Sucher, Location Manager; Danny Finn, Key Assistant Location Manager; Josh Vignery, Key Assistant Location Manager; Scott Kradolfer, Key Assistant Location Manager; Nick Bell, Key Assistant Location Manager; Dan Dawson, Assistant Location Manager
Location Team of the Year – Commercials
Capital One: Louis-Laurent de Fontanes; Location Manager; Erik Snyder, Location Manager; Jason Parham, Location Manager
Assistant Location Manager of the Year – Feature Films
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Sony Pictures: Scott Fitzgerald, Key Assistant Location Manager
Assistant Location Manager of the Year – Television
Marvel: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, ABC Studios: Miles Beal-Ampah, Key Assistant Location Manager
Public Employee of the Year – City
Annette Taylor, Film Permit Coordinator, City of Vallejo
Public Employee of the Year – County
Debbie Damiano, Humboldt County
Public Employee of the Year – State
Fleccia Wilson, California State Parks
Public Employee of the Year – Federal
Linda Steinberg, US Forest Service