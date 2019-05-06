‘Hellraiser’ Revival in the Works With ‘Dark Knight’ Writer David S. Goyer

Clive Barker’s 1987 horror movie “Hellriaser” is getting the revival treatment at Gary Barber’s Spyglass Media Group. “The Dark Knight” writer David S. Goyer is on board to produce and pen the script.

Spyglass will finance, develop, and fast track the film for worldwide theatrical distribution. This marks the first project since the company announced its re-launch. Keith Levine will serve as a producer alongside Goyer, under the Phantom Four banner. Chris Stone will oversee the project for Spylass.

The new “Hellraiser” was announced Monday by Barber and described as a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the 1987 original featuring the character Pinhead. Barker wrote and directed “Hellraiser,” which was based on Barker’s novella “The Hellbound Heart,” centering on the resurrection of Frank (Sean Chapman), who had opened the door to an alternate dimension and had his body torn to pieces. That led to nine other movies, plus multiple graphic novels and merchandise.

Barber said, “Clive and I go back more than 30 years together. For generations, his brilliantly twisted and imaginative ‘Hellraiser’ haunted the minds of moviegoers with its searing imagery of Pinhead. David is the perfect storyteller to continue Clive’s vision for a new theatrical version of ‘Hellraiser.’ ”

Goyer added, “I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and ‘The Hellbound Heart’ novella. Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

Goyer co-wrote Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy (“Batman Begins,” “Dark Knight,” “Dark Knight Rises), as well as Marvel’s “Blade” Trilogy (“Blade,” “Blade II,” “Blade: Trinity”) and on the upcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate.” He will serve as showrunner for the upcoming “Foundation” series at Apple. Goyer is repped by WME and John LaViolette.

Spyglass Media Group was re-launched as a content company in March by former MGM topper Barber, Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic and strategic investors Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group. The original Spyglass was co-founded by Barber and Roger Birnbaum in 1998.