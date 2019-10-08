×
Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ to Premiere at AFI Fest

Richard Jewell
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The AFI Fest has set Nov. 20 for the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ biopic “Richard Jewell,” directed and produced by Clint Eastwood.

The gala will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Eastwood is an American Film Institute Life Achievement Award recipient.

Clint Eastwood is an American icon,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “It is an honor for AFI to premiere this next chapter in his storied career — one that continues to enrich the nation’s cultural legacy with undeniable impact.”

Paul Walter Hauser stars as the real-life security guard whose life turned chaotic after he was listed as a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics when he discovered a suspicious abandoned backpack. Jewell maintained his innocence and was finally fully cleared by the FBI 88 days later, though his reputation was never restored and his health was damaged. Jewell was never charged and died in 2007.

Sam Rockwell portrays Jewell’s attorney and Jon Hamm and Ian Gomez star as FBI agents. Kathy Bates stars as Jewell’s mother Bobi. Warner Bros. has given “Richard Jewell” an awards season release date of Dec. 13.

AFI had previously announced that the romantic drama “Queen & Slim” would launch the 33rd annual festival on Nov. 14. The AFI Fest will close with the world premiere of Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson’s drama “The Banker” on Nov. 21

