‘Clifton Hill’s’ Krikst and Ash Win Canadian Media Producers Assn. Award

Rhombus Media’s Kevin Krikst and Fraser Ash have jointly won the Canadian Media Producers Assn.’s 2019 Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award, it was announced this afternoon at the Indiescreen Awards, the opening event of the Toronto film festival’s industry conference at Glenn Gould Studios.

The Toronto-based pair’s latest feature is Albert Shin’s “Clifton Hill,” a Niagara Falls-set psychological thriller starring Tuppence Middleton (“Sense8”), Hannah Gross (“Mindhunter”), David Cronenberg and Eric Johnson (“Vikings”). The film has its world premiere tonight. WTFIlms’ Gregory Chambet is handling international sales. Elevation is distributing in Canada.

The award, which comes with a C$5,000 ($3,778) cash prize, recognizes the talents of emerging feature producers. Krikst and Ash’s previous Toronto film, Stephen Dunn’s “Closet Monster,” won the festival’s Best Canadian Film prize in 2015.

Felize Frappier of Max Films Media received the CMPA’s 2019 Established Producer Award in recognition of her remarkable contribution to Canadian cinema, including the films “Corbo” (2014) and “Ville-Marie” (2015). The Montreal-based producer’s latest film, Myriam Verreault’s “Kuessipan,” premieres in Toronto on Sunday.

The Established Producer award comes with a C$10,000 ($7,557) cash prize.

“The Indiescreen Awards are an opportunity to reflect upon what a remarkable endeavour it is to produce a feature film, and to celebrate the immense filmmaking talent we have here in Canada,” said CMPA president and CEO Reynolds Mastin. “Congratulations to today’s winners for your inspiring contributions to Canadian cinema.”

Juries for the two awards selected the winners from a previously announced shortlist of nominees.