×

Alex Gibney’s ‘Citizen K’ Documentary About Putin Adversary Gets Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alex Gibney’s “Citizen K” is a devastating portrait of corruption in Vladimir Putin’s Russia that seems to grow ever more timely. It follows Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch and ally of Putin who became an unlikely political dissident, risking everything to blow the whistle on the threat the Russian leader poses to democracy.

“After 2016, I became interested in Russia,” Gibney told Variety. “It seemed like a country we hadn’t paid enough attention to. I set out to find out how power works at the top in Russia and at the bottom, and came across Mikhail, who was sort of a dissident in exile.”

Khodorkovsky was once among the richest men in Russia and in the world. He became an oil baron during the country’s privatization in the 1990s as it turned its back on communism and towards kleptocracy. However, he ultimately ran afoul of Putin, spending decade in prison for trumped-up charges of tax fraud. Now, Khodorkovsky lives in the U.K., where he sounds that alarm about his former friend. Giving Gibney unprecedented access meant risking his safety, but the director says Khodorkovsky didn’t blink.

“His view on safety is if someone is determined to kill him, they’re going to kill him no matter what he says or does,” says Gibney. “He doesn’t travel with a retinue of security.”

Citizen K” was backed by Amazon Studios and is being distributed by Greenwich Entertainment. It is expected to get an Oscar push. Gibney, whose films include “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room” and “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief,” previously won an Academy Award for “Taxi to the Dark Side.” “Citizen K” opens on Nov. 22.

Gibney set out to tell Khodorkovsky’s story because of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election. Even he admits that he wasn’t expecting the finished product to feel so topical. The impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump is looking into whether or not the president pressured the Ukraine to open an investigation into his political rivals. Trump allegedly tightened the screws on Ukrainian leaders by withholding military aid, which it needed to protect itself against Russia. But Gibney sees other parallels between Putin and our fraught political moment.

“It’s hugely important to see how and why Putin came to power and how he stays in power,” says Gibney. “It’s a cautionary tale on where Donald Trump may be taking us, both in his ability to label media stories as fake news and in the way he hopes to eviscerate a legal system.”

More Film

  • Citizen K Documentary

    Alex Gibney's 'Citizen K' Documentary About Putin Adversary Gets Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alex Gibney’s “Citizen K” is a devastating portrait of corruption in Vladimir Putin’s Russia that seems to grow ever more timely. It follows Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch and ally of Putin who became an unlikely political dissident, risking everything to blow the whistle on the threat the Russian leader poses to democracy. “After 2016, [...]

  • Martin Scorsese Avengers

    Scorsese vs Marvel: Japan is Watching, But Local Directors are not Joining the Fray 

    The social media skirmish that broke out after Martin Scorsese called Marvel movies “not cinema” and compared them to “theme parks” has reached Japan. There has been heavy local coverage of the back-and-forth between Scorsese and allies such as Francis Ford Coppola, and Marvel defenders, including Marvel Comics Universe directors James Gunn (“Guardian of the [...]

  • Mananita

    Tokyo: The Philippines Returns to the Spotlight, Awaits Incentives Uplift

    After a rocky few years, cinema from the Philippines is once again bristling with energy and innovation. International interest is rising, and the Tokyo International Film Festival’s 2019 selection reflects some of that. The recent launch of two incentive schemes by the Philippines government may help the country’s production become more international. The Tokyo festival [...]

  • Could Banijay-Endemol Shine Merger Be Vivendi's

    Could Banijay-Endemol Shine Deal Be Vivendi's Ticket to Becoming Global Powerhouse?

    In sealing a $2.2 billion deal to buy Endemol Shine, Banijay Group chairman Stephane Courbit realized a long-held dream to own the producer and distributor of such shows as “Big Brother” and “Peaky Blinders.” But will the merger also pave the way for fulfilling the ambitions of another French media magnate, Vivendi’s Vincent Bolloré? Vivendi [...]

  • Robert Evans

    Hollywood Remembers Robert Evans: 'One of the Best Story Tellers This Business Ever Had'

    Hollywood executives, actors and producers paid tribute to Robert Evans, the Paramount executive and producer of “Chinatown” and “Urban Cowboy,” who died on Saturday at 89. Golden Globe winner and ex-wife Ali MacGraw, who married Evans 50 years ago last week, remembered her former partner fondly. “Our son Joshua and I will miss Bob tremendously [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Richard Gere to Receive Camerimage's Special Award to an Actor

    Richard Gere is to receive the Special Award to an Actor at the 27th edition of EnergaCamerimage, in Torun, Poland (Nov. 9-16), an event that draws the world’s leading cinematographers. In a statement, the festival described Gere as “a charismatic and versatile performer of great charm and magnetic presence,” referencing some of the movies that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad