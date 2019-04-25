Netflix Acquires Tribeca Doc ‘Circus of Books,’ Exec Produced by Ryan Murphy (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary “Circus of Books” ahead of its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Rachel Mason wrote and directed the pic, and also produced it along with Kathryn Robson, Cynthia Childs, Camilla Hall and Adam Baron. Ryan Murphy, Josh Braun, John Battsek, Rhianon Jones and Gerald Herman executive produced. Bob Hawk is a consulting producer.

The doc is set in the gay porn shop “Circus of Books,” which for 35 years, has served as an epicenter for LGBT life and culture in Los Angeles. Unbeknownst to many in the community, the store is cultivated and cared for by its owners, Karen and Barry Mason — a straight couple with three children. The movie offers an intimate portrait of the Masons and their journey to become one of the biggest distributors of hardcore gay porn in the United States. Their story unfolds through the lens of their daughter, filmmaker and artist Rachel.

Netflix and Murphy already have strong ties after the mega-producer signed a massive deal with the streaming service following his exit from 20th Century Fox TV. Murphy is exec producing several TV shows, including the highly anticipated “The Politician” starring Ben Platt and “The Prom” musical for Netflix.