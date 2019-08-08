×

Cineworld Sees Revenue Drop 11% in First Half of 2019, Looks to Latter Half to Hit Targets

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Cineworld

Revenues for Cineworld were down 11% in the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period last year, despite the strong performance of tentpoles such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel.” The exhibition giant blamed the drop on the timing of major releases and said it was nonetheless on track to hit its full-year targets on the strength of several hotly anticipated movies launching in the second half of the year.

Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said that a strong July boded well for the group. “The Lion King” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” both hit theaters last month.

“Supported by a strong box office performance in July and a very encouraging second-half release schedule, we maintain our outlook for the full-year performance of the business,” Greidinger said. “Very strong admissions for ‘The Lion King’ demonstrated the ongoing popularity of the theatrical business around the globe, while ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was the highest-grossing movie of all time. Still to come are ‘It Chapter Two,’ ‘Joker,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ and one of the most anticipated movies in recent years, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’

Admissions hit 136 million in the first half of the year, compared to 159 million in the same period a year earlier. EBIDTA profit was down 12% at $488.5 million. Revenue of $2.2 billion was down 11%. The comparative period includes four months of Regal Entertainment Group’s results after Cineworld completed acquisition of the chain in February 2018.

Cineworld said it is on track to deliver $150 million of synergies from the acquisition.

“Following the successful acquisition of Regal in 2018, management will continue to focus on generating further cost savings as well as develop our long term refurbishment plans in the United States, all of which will continue to bring significant benefits and returns to the group and shareholders for years to come,” said Anthony Bloom, chairman of Cineworld.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Scary Stories To Tell In The

    Film Review: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'

    If you were a kid growing up in the ’80s or ’90s and you read Alvin Schwartz’ 1981 spook-tale collection “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (or its two sequels, published in 1984 and 1991), you may have felt like the stories added up to your own private “Twilight Zone,” to be consumed with [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris participates in Fox's "BH90210"

    SAG-AFTRA’s Gabrielle Carteris Talks Netflix Deal, Union Politics

    SAG-AFTRA’s newly executed three-year TV and film contract with Netflix could provide a template for the union’s contract talks with Hollywood’s major studios next year, according to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. The performers, writers and directors unions are heading into what are expected to be tough master film and TV contract talks in the coming [...]

  • Nicolas Cage

    Nicolas Cage Talks Holy Grail Searches and Monopoly With Johnny Depp

    Nicolas Cage is opening up about some wild new life stories. In a New York Times Magazine profile, the “National Treasure” actor detailed some of his crazier experiences with dangerous king cobras, his friendship with Johnny Depp and a very literal search for the Holy Grail in Rhode Island. See the biggest talking points from [...]

  • "The Hunt"

    Universal Temporarily Halts Marketing for 'The Hunt' Following Mass Shootings

    Universal Pictures is pausing marketing for its upcoming thriller “The Hunt,” following three mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; and Gilroy, California. “Out of sensitivity to the attention on the country’s recent shooting tragedies, Universal Pictures and the filmmakers of ‘The Hunt’ have temporarily paused its marketing campaign and are reviewing materials as [...]

  • I Love Lucy

    Film News Roundup: 'I Love Lucy' Theatrical Showings Attract 60,000 Attendees

    In today’s film news roundup, “I Love Lucy” draws nostalgic fans to theaters, “Desolation Center” is set for release and “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” and “American Dharma” are sold. BOX OFFICE  Fathom Events reported a Tuesday night showing of “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” drew more than 60,000 attendees with an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad