Cinespia Sets September Movies Including ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Cinespia announced the list of titles screening at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in September.

First up is the Sunday, Sept. 1 screening of the 1989 rom-com “When Harry Met Sally” starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. Then director Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-noir mashup “Blade Runner” will come to the cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 7. The 1950 rising starlet versus established diva drama “All About Eve” will play on Sep. 14. Closing out the season is the 2001 Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman led musical “Moulin Rouge!” with a post viewing fireworks show.

This year’s season, sponsored by Amazon Studios, is the 18th anniversary of the iconic Los Angeles outdoor cinematic experience. Fans often dress up as characters and shout out famous lines as they come on screen.

The 1991 surfer/heist flick “Point Break” will kick off the month of August on Saturday. The late John Singleton’s 1991 “Boyz N The Hood” will screen on Saturday, Aug. 10. A triple feature of cult teen movies “Never Been Kissed,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Jawbreaker!” will go late into the night for the “9th Annual All Night Slumber Party” on Saturday, Aug. 17. Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 classic horror movie “Psycho” will play on Saturday, Aug. 24. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” the second in the “Harry Potter” series, will play on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Screenings take place on the cemetery’s Fairbanks lawn. Patrons watch films surrounded bu the graves of Hollywood icons, including Mickey Rooney, Rudolph Valentino, Douglas Fairbanks, Nelson Eddy, Peter Lorre, Janet Gaynor, Tyrone Power and Clifton Webb.

 

 

