CinemaCon: Warner Bros. Film Chief Toby Emmerich Thanks Ousted CEO Kevin Tsujihara

Ousted Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara received an emotional thank you at the top of the studio’s CinemaCon 2019 presentation on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Warner Bros. Film Chairman Toby Emmerich addressed the annual convention of movie theater owners, taking a victory lap for the diverse and top-earning films the studio released this year. After highlighting his key executive talent, Emmerich noted one major contributor “who isn’t here in Vegas today, but who has left his mark indelibly on Warner Bros. history.”

Tsujihara exited the company in mid-March after a third investigation into sexual impropriety, surrounding the casting of an actress named Charlotte Kirk. Many staffers in the film unit were deeply shaken by his unexpected exit, Variety previously reported, with many of those individuals believing his termination was unwarranted.

Emmerich credited Tsujihara with “leading us to become a more diverse and inclusive studio in our executive ranks, and more important., with our talent in front of and behind the camera.”

He thanked Tsujihara on behalf of all the WB leadership, and imparted a personal wish for “godspeed.”

Tsujihara had headed the studio since early 2013. He’d been with Warner Bros. since 1994, starting out in business development and rising through the ranks in home entertainment. At the time of his dismissal, WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said the move ““was in the best interest” of all employees.

More to come.