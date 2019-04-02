You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CinemaCon: Warner Bros. Film Chief Toby Emmerich Thanks Ousted CEO Kevin Tsujihara

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Tsujihara Steps Down
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterst

Ousted Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara received an emotional thank you at the top of the studio’s CinemaCon 2019 presentation on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Warner Bros. Film Chairman Toby Emmerich addressed the annual convention of movie theater owners, taking a victory lap for the diverse and top-earning films the studio released this year. After highlighting his key executive talent, Emmerich noted one major contributor “who isn’t here in Vegas today, but who has left his mark indelibly on Warner Bros. history.”

Tsujihara exited the company in mid-March after a third investigation into sexual impropriety, surrounding the casting of an actress named Charlotte Kirk. Many staffers in the film unit were deeply shaken by his unexpected exit, Variety previously reported, with many of those individuals believing his termination was unwarranted.

Emmerich credited Tsujihara with “leading us to become a more diverse and inclusive studio in our executive ranks, and more important., with our talent in front of and behind the camera.”

He thanked Tsujihara on behalf of all the WB leadership, and imparted a personal wish for “godspeed.”

Tsujihara had headed the studio since early 2013. He’d been with Warner Bros. since 1994, starting out in business development and rising through the ranks in home entertainment. At the time of his dismissal, WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said the move ““was in the best interest” of all employees.

More to come. 

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • Kevin Tsujihara Steps Down

    CinemaCon: Warner Bros. Film Chief Toby Emmerich Thanks Ousted CEO Kevin Tsujihara

    Ousted Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara received an emotional thank you at the top of the studio’s CinemaCon 2019 presentation on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Warner Bros. Film Chairman Toby Emmerich addressed the annual convention of movie theater owners, taking a victory lap for the diverse and top-earning films the studio released this year. [...]

  • Avengers EndGame Trailer

    'Avengers: Endgame' Breaks Records (and Websites) With First-Day Sales

    Advance ticket sales of “Avengers: Endgame” have broken first-day records — with the demand so great that it caused delays for many would-be purchasers. Online ticket seller Fandango reported Tuesday that the fourth “Avengers” movie topped its first-day U.S. sales record (previously held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) within the first six hours of [...]

  • Escape Plan

    Boies/Schiller Film Group Sues Over 'Escape Plan' Sequels

    The Boies/Schiller Film Group filed suit on Tuesday, accusing Emmett Furla Oasis of breaching a deal to produce two “Escape Plan” sequels starring Sylvester Stallone. Boies/Schiller was founded in 2012 by star litigator David Boies and Zack Schiller, the son of Jonathan Schiller — the co-founder of Boies’ law firm. The firm aimed to finance [...]

  • Chadwick Boseman and Nispey Hussle

    Chadwick Boseman Remembers Nipsey Hussle: 'He Lifted Up the People Around Him'

    Chadwick Boseman is remembering Nipsey Hussle. “Just remember that he was a person of his community, that he lifted up the people around him and that to me is everything,” the “Black Panther” star told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at Cinemacon on Tuesday. “It was authentic and I think that authenticity just rings true.” The 33-year-old [...]

  • Asian Pacific Film Festival Spotlights Women

    Asian Pacific Film Festival Spotlights Women Filmmakers

    The 35th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, running May 2 to May 10, will screen 200 films, including eight world premieres and a number of works by women filmmakers. For the first time in its history, the fest will open and close with feature films written and directed by Asian Pacific American women. The [...]

  • Kelly Clarkson, PitbullSTXfilms Presentation at The

    Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull Embrace Imperfection With 'UglyDolls'

    Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull both signed on to “UglyDolls” for the same reason: the film’s endearing message about what it means to be different. The two artists took the stage during STX Films’ presentation at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show taking place in Las Vegas. “UglyDolls,” the studio’s first foray into animation, takes place [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad