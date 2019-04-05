You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CinemaCon Buzzmeter: What’s Hot and Cold in Las Vegas

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Disney

Hollywood’s top studios are gathered in Las Vegas to preview their upcoming films to theater owners and the media. Here’s the buzz from Caesars Palace, where CinemaCon is underway:

CINEMACON BUZZMETER
WHAT’S HOT AND COLD AT THIS YEAR’S EXHIBITOR CONFAB IN VEGAS:
THE LION KING
Talk about a home run. Disney offered a glimpse at stunning footage of a young Simba and Mufasa basking in a photorealistic African savannah. Add the prospect of Donald Glover and Beyonce singing classic hits, and this remake looks to be huge. (Disney, July 19, 2019)
TOY STORY 4
Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and crew look just fine in new hands. The toy’s first big adventure without Andy still captures all the magic from the first three films. Fourth time’s a charm! (Disney, June 21, 2019)
IT: CHAPTER 2
“You’ll float, too.” The tagline of Stephen King’s terrifying adaptation likely applies to its box office numbers as well. Both generations of the Losers’ Club took the stage in Vegas, promising to haunt audiences once again. (WB, Sept. 6, 2019)
GEMINI MAN
Will Smith and Ang Lee make for a powerful duo. The dramatic footage that uses cutting-edge technology to see Smith fighting his younger self was enough to wow the crowd at CinemaCon. (Paramount, Oct. 11, 2019)
GOOD BOYS
Footage of Seth Rogen’s raunchy comedy starring Jacob Tremblay as an innocent teen who lets the f-bombs fly got huge laughs in the crowd. (Universal, Aug. 16, 2019)
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2
The sequel looks just as funny and adorable as the first. Add Tiffany Haddish as a feisty Shih Tzu named Daisy, and Universal has pet-lovers salivating. (Universal, June 7, 2019)
TERMINATOR: DARK FATE
Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna and Natalia Reyes join franchise mainstays Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in a sequel that looks gritty and satisfying thanks to director Tim Miller. (Paramount, Nov. 1, 2019)
ROCKETMAN
Taron Egerton channels Sir Elton John, fabulous eyewear and all, in the fantasy musical. Renditions of hits like “Your Song,” “Crocodile Rock” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” make it feel like an all-out rock concert. (Paramount, May 31, 2019)
JOKER
The Crown Prince of Crime received a warm reception in Vegas. Joaquin Phoenix’s gritty take on the Joker dulled skepticism about the DC origin story.(WB, Oct. 4, 2019)
FORD V. FERRARI
Matt Damon and Christian Bale play an engineer and race car driver in bed with Ford, struggling to build an automobile to defeat the dominant ride of the 1960s — the Ferrari. We’d bet this one cruises through awards season. (Fox, Nov. 15, 2019)
DETECTIVE PIKACHU
If Ryan Reynolds can pull off his same snarky charm from “Deadpool,” the Pokemon adaptation could become a hit among fanboys. (WB, May 10, 2019)
UGLYDOLLS
The animated adventure about a band of misfit sockpuppets could be a crowd-pleaser with families. Plus, it features all-new music from Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton. (STX, May 3, 2019)
YESTERDAY
The premise seems simple enough: What if you were the only person in the world who knew John, Paul, George, and Ringo? But iconic renditions of Beatles songs might not be enough to prevent the film from feeling too cheesy. (Universal, June 28, 2019)
ALADDIN
Guy Ritche’s take on the Disney classic tows a thin line between captivating and cringy. Can Will Smith’s Genie hold a candle to Robin Williams’ epic role? (Disney, May 25, 2019)
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN
Ed Norton directs and stars in this drama about a 1950s private detective with Tourette’s. The rough trailer screened sucked the oxygen out of the room. (WB, Nov. 1, 2019)

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • CinemaCon: All the Buzz on the

    CinemaCon Buzzmeter: What's Hot and Cold in Las Vegas

    Hollywood’s top studios are gathered in Las Vegas to preview their upcoming films to theater owners and the media. Here’s the buzz from Caesars Palace, where CinemaCon is underway: CINEMACON BUZZMETER WHAT’S HOT AND COLD AT THIS YEAR’S EXHIBITOR CONFAB IN VEGAS: THE LION KING Talk about a home run. Disney offered a glimpse at [...]

  • ‘Shazam!’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    ‘Shazam!’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Warner Bros. claims the top spot in spending with “Shazam!” Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $6.69 million through Sunday for 990 national ad airings on 50 networks. (Spend figures [...]

  • Sterling K. BrownVariety and Women in

    Film News Roundup: Sterling K. Brown Starring in Sports Drama 'Rise'

    In today’s film news roundup, Sterling K. Brown is cast as a basketball coach, Kino Lorber hires a programming veteran and Imagine promotes Karen Lunder. CASTING Sterling K. Brown will play the lead role of Coach Willie Davis in inspirational sports drama “Rise” for Sony’s faith-based Affirm Films, Crystal City Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures. Kevin [...]

  • Amy Adams Amy Adams, an Oscar

    Amy Adams to Star in Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy' at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amy Adams is set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of “Hillbilly Elegy,” which Ron Howard is on board to direct, Variety has learned. “Shape of Water” screenwriter Vanessa Taylor adapted the script, with Howard, Brian Grazer, and Karen Lunder producing for Imagine Entertainment. Julie Oh and J.D. Vance will exec produce. Based on Vance’s bestselling [...]

  • Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer: A

    Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer: A Scoring Bromance

    A few years ago, Hans Zimmer wrote Ben Wallfisch a fan letter. Zimmer had just seen “The Escapist,” a film he didn’t like but whose music he admired. He never received a reply. A few months later Zimmer was in London meeting a mutual friend, fellow composer Richard Harvey, and Wallfisch’s name came up. Later, [...]

  • The Lion King Teaser

    CinemaCon Big Takeaways: Diversity, Disney and the Threat of Netflix

    CinemaCon, the annual love fest between studios and exhibitors, wrapped up Thursday after a week that was largely spent pontificating about the power of cinema and the potential of upcoming blockbusters such as “The Lion King” and “It: Chapter Two.” The Las Vegas event is mostly an opportunity to cheerlead for a business that is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad