×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China’s ‘Enter the Forbidden City’ to Get U.S. Release

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hu Mei Chinese director Hu Mei during a press conference for her new movie "Confucius" in Hong KongHong Kong Confucius, Hong Kong, Chn Hkg
CREDIT: Vincent Yu/AP/Shutterstock

Cinema Libre Studio has acquired Chinese drama “Enter the Forbidden City” and will release it in the U.S. in early 2020.

Directed by female filmmaker Hu Mei and written by Zou Jingzhi (Zhang Yimou’s “Coming Home,” Wong Kar Wai’s “The Grandmaster”), the historical epic won the Chinese American Film Festival’s top prizes for best director and best feature film Tuesday night at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Hu is one of China’s so-called Fifth Generation directors.

It will have its U.S. premiere at the festival later this month, with screenings on Nov. 17, 20 and 21. Set in the Qing dynasty 230 years ago, the film brings to life the historical origins of Peking opera through the tale of two young opera singers who risk their lives to perform for the emperor at a special celebration for his 80th birthday.

Made with a budget of about $14.3 million (RMB100 million), it was distributed in China by state-owned Huaxia but made just $2 million at mainland theaters in April. “Young people don’t necessarily understand the topic of Chinese opera,” Hu told Variety on the sidelines of the American Film Market in L.A.

The film stars Ma Yili (“My People, My Country,” Lok Man Leung’s “Cold War”) and TV actors Fu Dalong and Ma Jinghan. It was shot on location in Anhui province over the course of six years. Production was stalled when the studio they were shooting in was totally destroyed in a fire in late 2015. It took them a year to rebuild and begin shooting again.

“By the time we finished shooting, we had no money for promotion or distribution. The producer sold his house and land to finish this project,” Hu said.

Her film was jointly backed by newcomer Beijing Lianmeng Pictures and the government-run broadcast and TV media industry groups of Anhui province and Yangzhou city in Jiangsu province, among other players. While the team is in talks with iQiyi and Tencent, Chinese streaming rights have yet to be determined.

“We wanted to tell this story for years, but the history is very complicated, so it seemed no one could do it until luckily we found our screenwriter, who managed it,” Hu said.

Hu was a Beijing Film Academy classmate of filmmakers such as Chen Kaige and Tian Zhuangzhuang. Her 2010 film “Confucius” starred Chow Yun-fat as the titular character and was backed by Dadi Entertainment. It grossed $14.2 million (RMB99.4 million) in the mainland, according to the Maoyan ticketing app, but was made with a budget of $22 million, according to IMDb.

Hu’s next work will be a new movie adaptation of the classic Chinese novel “Dream of the Red Chamber,” a project she admits will be a challenge, considering the dozens of well-known TV adaptations and nearly 40 film versions of the work, including a TV take Hu was once attached to more than a decade ago that eventually went to fellow Fifth Generation female helmer Li Shaohong. This project will have a budget of around $29 million to $43 million (RMB200-300 million), and is backed by companies Shanghai Jinde and Fujian Longtai.

“While there have been TV versions, the last film adaptation was 40 years ago,” Hu said. Her team cast the leads after a global search and spent a year training their young actors in traditional arts like calligraphy, embroidery and tea ceremonies. Artemple Hollywood is doing Visual Effects.

Founded in 2003, the Burbank, California-based Cinema Libre Studio has released more than 200 titles and, despite the acquisition of this Chinese government-backed title, typically focuses on indies. It acquired Stephane Brize’s “At War” at Cannes in 2018. It offers production, post-production and domestic distribution services (theatrical, DVD, VOD, and educational), and is involved in broadcast and international sales. “Enter the Forbidden City” is the second Chinese title the company has worked with.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Hu Mei Chinese director Hu Mei

    China's 'Enter the Forbidden City' to Get U.S. Release

    Cinema Libre Studio has acquired Chinese drama “Enter the Forbidden City” and will release it in the U.S. in early 2020. Directed by female filmmaker Hu Mei and written by Zou Jingzhi (Zhang Yimou’s “Coming Home,” Wong Kar Wai’s “The Grandmaster”), the historical epic won the Chinese American Film Festival’s top prizes for best director [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    Asia Pacific Is World's No. 1 Box Office Region

    The $16.7 billion Asia Pacific market is the world’s No. 1 box office region, commanding a 40.6% share of the global total despite trade tensions between the U.S. and China, MPA and former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd said at the Asia Society’s U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles. “Whether you like it or not, [...]

  • Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California,

    A Look at Netflix's Ever-Increasing Physical Footprint in International Territories

    Netflix is putting boots on the ground in ever greater numbers and setting up offices and production hubs worldwide. With a splashy regional HQ being prepped in Amsterdam and a Paris office about to launch, as well as new outposts that opened this year in Sydney and Berlin and production facilities in countries including Canada [...]

  • Bob Weis during the Asia Society

    Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis Welcomes More China Theme Parks

    Bob Weis, the president of Walt Disney Imagineering and creative executive of the Shanghai Disney Resort, has outlined a cooperative rather than competitive view of newcomers to China’s theme park industry. “A rising tide raises all boats,” Weis told Variety on the sidelines of the Asia Society’s U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit in Los Angeles. “The more there [...]

  • Lee Young-ae in Bring Me Home

    'Bring Me Home' Scores Sales Success for Top Korean Actress Lee Young-ae

    “Bring Me Home,” which marks the big-screen return of leading Korean actress Lee Young-ae — rarely seen since her 2005 role in “Sympathy for Lady Vengeance” — has become a hot pre-seller for rights sales agent Finecut. Produced by 26 Company, the film is a thriller about a woman who goes to extreme lengths to [...]

  • His Dark Materials HBO

    Anton's Sebastien Raybaud Eyes Move into TV Series Production

    London-based financier and producer Anton, which already fully finances a slate of its own feature films and short-form content, as well as co-financing big-budget TV shows like HBO/BBC’s “His Dark Materials,” is moving into the development and production of its own scripted series, Anton founder Sebastien Raybaud tells Variety. The 8-year-old company, named after Russian [...]

  • Blair Rich, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner

    Warner Bros. Marketing Chief Blair Rich Reflects on 'Joker' Rollout: 'We Always Believed in the Artistic Power of This Movie'

    Warner Bros. Entertainment marketing chief Blair Rich sat for a thoughtful and candid conversation about the ups and downs of an eventful year at her studio on Wednesday, when the executive was honored with Variety‘s first-ever Marketing Visionary Award. At the inaugural Visionaries Breakfast, presented by Spotify at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad