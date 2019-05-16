Cinema Audio Society Sets 2020 Awards Show Three Weeks Earlier

The Cinema Audio Society has moved its 2020 awards show ahead by three weeks to Jan. 25 due to the compression of the season. It will be held at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The CAS Awards recognize sound mixing in film and television, outstanding products for production and post-production, as well as the recipient of the first CAS Student Recognition Award.

“This year’s CAS timeline provides the most opportunity for recognition and participation of our members possible within the constraints of the industry’s accelerated award season,” said CAS President Karol Urban. “This year we are also announcing the timeline for our Student Recognition Award. Enriching the next generation is the most profound and lasting gift we can give to the future of our craft.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 9, 15 days earlier than this year’s ceremonies. CAS said Thursday that it has changed the television categories’ eligibility dates to contenders that air between Jan. 1, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2019, to prevent any “orphaned” episodes that may not have completed production by the entry deadline. The timeline for next year will be Nov. 1, 2019 through Oct. 31, 2020.

“Providing an eligibly period that ends close to our entry deadline allows more members of the television community to have the opportunity to submit their work, participate and be celebrated,” the organization said.

The motion picture timeline will remain Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019. Nomination ballot voting will go from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4 with nominees announced on Dec. 10. Final voting will run from Jan. 2 to 14.