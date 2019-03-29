Cillian Murphy in Talks to Join John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel

Irish actor Cillian Murphy is in talks to join John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” sequel along with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.

Krasinski is returning to direct the untitled sequel for Paramount. “A Quiet Place” grossed $340 million at the global box office last year. Since then, the film has won several awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Blunt in the supporting actress category.

Krasinski also wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, and the trio received a Writers Guild nomination in the original category. Paramount announced in August that it had dated the sequel to “A Quiet Place” for May 15, 2020.

Krasinski directed and starred in the story of an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. He’s been working on the script for the sequel with Woods and Beck and announced last month that he was directing. It’s not yet known what role Murphy will play if his deal goes through.

Murphy stars as a crime boss in the BBC’s “Peaky Blinders.” He played the villain Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. His other credits include “Dunkirk,” “Transcendence,” “In the Heart of the Sea,” and “Anthropoid.” Murphy is repped by ICM Partners, Lou Coulson Associates, and Sloane Offer.