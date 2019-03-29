×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cillian Murphy in Talks to Join John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cillian Murphy A Quiet Place
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Irish actor Cillian Murphy is in talks to join John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” sequel along with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.

Krasinski is returning to direct the untitled sequel for Paramount. “A Quiet Place” grossed $340 million at the global box office last year. Since then, the film has won several awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Blunt in the supporting actress category.

Krasinski also wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, and the trio received a Writers Guild nomination in the original category. Paramount announced in August that it had dated the sequel to “A Quiet Place” for May 15, 2020.

Krasinski directed and starred in the story of an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. He’s been working on the script for the sequel with Woods and Beck and announced last month that he was directing. It’s not yet known what role Murphy will play if his deal goes through.

Murphy stars as a crime boss in the BBC’s “Peaky Blinders.” He played the villain Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. His other credits include “Dunkirk,” “Transcendence,” “In the Heart of the Sea,” and “Anthropoid.” Murphy is repped by ICM Partners, Lou Coulson Associates, and Sloane Offer.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • Cillian Murphy A Quiet Place

    Cillian Murphy in Talks to Join John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' Sequel

    Irish actor Cillian Murphy is in talks to join John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” sequel along with Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. Krasinski is returning to direct the untitled sequel for Paramount. “A Quiet Place” grossed $340 million at the global box office last year. Since then, the film has won several awards, [...]

  • Rita Wilson Walk of Fame

    Rita Wilson's Walk of Fame Speech Is a Love Letter to Hollywood

    Rita Wilson delivered a love letter to Hollywood in her speech while accepting her new star on the Walk of Fame. “This street has drawn people from around the world to come walk the boulevard, where these beautiful stars allowed them to dream about what it must be like to live in Hollywood, and who [...]

  • June Harding Dead: 'The Trouble With

    June Harding, 'The Trouble With Angels' Actress, Dies at 81

    June Harding, who starred in “The Trouble With Angels” and “The Richard Boone Show,” has died. She was 81. Harding died in hospice care in Deer Isle, Maine, on March 22, her brother, John, confirmed with the Richmond Times-Dispatch of Richmond, Va. The actress made her debut on Broadway in the comedy “Take Her, She’s [...]

  • Alison Brie Bo Burnham

    Alison Brie, Bo Burnham Join Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman'

    “Eighth Grade” director Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, and Connie Britton have joined Carey Mulligan’s thriller “Promising Young Woman.” Other new cast members include Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, and Molly Shannon. The pic has started production in Los Angeles. Mulligan will play a young woman haunted by a [...]

  • Endeavor

    Writers Guild Blasts Endeavor's Reported Plan for Initial Public Offering

    The Writers Guild of America has blasted Endeavor, the parent of WME, over a report that it’s planning an initial public offering. “Today’s announcement that Endeavor plans to become a publicly-traded company only strengthens the call for the conflicted and illegal practices of the major talent agencies to end,” the guild said. “It is impossible [...]

  • Dumbo Movie 2019

    Box Office: 'Dumbo' to Outsoar 'Us' With $48 Million Opening

    Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” is flying toward a $48 million opening weekend in North America, while the second session of Jordan Peele’s “Us” should take in about $32 million, early estimates showed on Friday. “Dumbo’s” launch is slightly lower than recent Disney forecasts for the live-action re-imagining of the 1941 animated movie. “Dumbo” earned $2.6 million [...]

  • Liam Neeson

    Liam Neeson Apologizes for 'Impulsive' Racial Comment: 'I Missed the Point'

    Weeks after generating controversy for discussing a past event in which he wanted to bait a black man into fighting him to avenge a recently raped friend, Liam Neeson has released an apology for the remarks. “Over the last several weeks, I have reflected on and spoken to a variety of people who were hurt [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad