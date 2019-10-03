Ciara Bravo Joins Tom Holland in Russo Brothers’ Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

“Wayne” star Ciara Bravo is set to co-star with Tom Holland in Anthony and Joe Russo’s next film, “Cherry,” the sibling duo’s follow-up to the massive hit “Avengers: Endgame.”

The remaining ensemble includes “It” star Bill Skarsgard, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini and Kyle Harvey. The Russo brothers will direct the adaptation of Nico Walker’s New York Times bestselling novel. Production is currently under way.

“We were drawn to ‘Cherry’ given our personal experience from Cleveland, as well as the important need to share stories like these. As Cleveland natives ourselves, it means a lot to us to be able to film in our hometown. We shot the exteriors for ‘Winter Soldier’ here, we are excited to return home to our roots,” said Anthony and Joe Russo.

The film is a Hideaway Entertainment and AGBO Films co-production and will be produced by the Russo brothers, Chris Castaldi and studio president Mike Larocca under their AGBO Films banner, as well as CEO Jonathan Gray and president Matthew Rhodes under their banner, Hideaway Entertainment. Jessica Goldberg has adapted the critically acclaimed novel along with Angela Otstot. The film will be executive produced by CEO Todd Makurath and Jake Aust from AGBO and the Hideaway Entertainment’s Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne.

“We have been fans of the Russo brothers since their first feature film, ‘Pieces,’ and are very excited to work with them and AGBO Films on ‘Cherry,’ a fantastic story told by two of the greatest storytellers,” said Gray and Rhodes. “I am thrilled to be filming for the first time in the city that I was born and raised, especially with fellow Clevelanders,” added Rhodes.

The plot parallels the true-life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into an opioid addiction and began robbing banks. Walker was caught and convicted in 2011 and is scheduled to be released in 2020.

“Having just moved back home to Cleveland myself, I’m so excited the Russo brothers are also coming back to film their next project,” said Evan Miller, the new president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. “The GCFC worked very closely with the Russo brothers and their production company AGBO to ensure this Cleveland-based story would be filmed in Cleveland. We are grateful for their continued support of our mission to create jobs and further economic development through the film/media industry.”

The deal was negotiated by AGBO general counsel Irene Flores and Glenn Feig of Reder & Feig LLP on behalf of AGBO and Lisbeth Savill and Clare Hardwick of Latham & Watkins and Christian Simonds of Reed Smith on behalf of the Hideaway Entertainment.

The role marks a big win for Bravo, who beat out a number of actresses for the coveted role. Her previous film credits include the Netflix pic “To the Bone” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.” She can currently be seen in the YouTube series “Wayne.” She is repped by UTA.