Christopher Nolan’s New Film Casts Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh will appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, “Tenet.”

Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine are also joining the cast that includes John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, and Robert Pattinson.

“Tenet,” which is being filmed on location across seven countries, is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.

Nolan is directing from his own original screenplay and will use a mix of Imax and 70mm film to bring the story to the big screen.

Nolan and his wife, Emma Thomas are producing the movie, while Thomas Hayslip is serving as executive producer.

Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. The score is being composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing “Tenet” worldwide. It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.

“Tenet” is Nolan’s follow-up to the Oscar-nominated war drama “Dunkirk.” That film became a huge box office hit, collecting $526 million in ticket sales across the globe. It also earned Nolan his first directing Oscar nomination. Nolan’s acclaimed arsenal of work also includes “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception,” and “Interstellar.”