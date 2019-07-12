×

Christoph Waltz to Return as Blofeld in ‘Bond 25’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another familiar face is returning to the James Bond franchise, as sources confirmed to Variety that Christoph Waltz will reprise his role of the super-villain Blofeld in “Bond 25.”

Waltz first appeared in the most recent Bond pic, “Spectre,” as the iconic villain who had previously played by Donald Pleasance, Max von Sydow and Telly Savalas in previous installments of the franchise.

The film is currently shooting in London and Waltz is among a number of actors returning to reprise their roles, including star Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris.

Bond 25” is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw and Rory Kinnear. When the film was shooting in Jamaica, Craig injured his ankle and had to take a two-week break from filming. It’s also set to travel to Italy and Norway.

The production had another brief setback when an explosion at a Pinewood Studios soundstage in June injured a crew member.

The film is scheduled for release in the U.K. through Universal on April 3, 2020, and in the U.S. through United Artists Releasing on April 8, 2020.

Waltz was most recently seen in Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” and “Georgetown.” He is repped by ICM Partners.

The Guardian first reported Waltz’s casting.

