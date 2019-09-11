Christian Bale: Robert Pattinson ‘Good Choice’ for Batman (Watch)

Christian Bale seems extra-pleased with the casting of Robert Pattinson as the next Dark Knight. Speaking to Variety at the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday, Bale gave a thumbs up when asked about Pattinson joining the Bat family.
“Good choice! He’s interesting,” Bale said. His “Ford v. Ferrari” co-star, Matt Damon, agreed.
“Did you see the Safdie brothers movie he did?” Damon asked. “He was fantastic.”
Bale, who toplined Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy in the late 2000s, has spoken before about the labor-intensive process of getting in and out of the Batsuit, which can take the assistance of several crew members.
Does he have any advice for Pattinson?
“Oh, same as Ben (Affleck), just be able to pee by yourself,” he said. “You don’t feel like a superhero when you aren’t able to piss by yourself.”
In “Ford v. Ferrari,” Bale and Damon star as racing legends Ken Miles (Bale) and Carroll Shelby who together built a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company in the 1960s.
“We really focused on putting you in the point of view of the drivers,” said director James Mangold. “I didn’t want it to look like what you see on a sports telecast.”
“Ford v. Ferrari,” which is screening at the Toronto Film Festival, races to U.S. theaters on Nov. 19.
The Variety Studio at the Toronto Film Festival is presented by ATT.